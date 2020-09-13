The Internet Is Having a Great Time With Ferrari’s Bizarre 1,000th GP Dance Performance

Now, there is nothing wrong with choreographed dance routines. There are currently several reality TV shows dedicated to judging dance numbers. But this one... well, just watch it. "Jarring" is the word we'd use. It certainly wasn't expected, and I cannot imagine it's what any fans asked for.

Perhaps it was the fact that the cameras filming the dancers were placed at a social distance, and we could only see red figures moving about. Maybe it was the routine itself that made dancers run laps around an F1 car like a West Side Story gang and making the universal hand gesture for starting a lawnmower.

Most of all, why? I'm not dismissing the dancers here, because it takes a tremendous amount of work to do what they did. However, this is a celebration dedicated to Ferrari's racing pedigree. Have some legendary drivers or engineers give some speeches. Rev some vintage F1 car engines. Do a socially distant parade around town using only Ferraris. Hire Morgan Freeman to read a Ferrari owner's manual.

There were better alternatives, is what I'm saying.

The internet has been going to town on this performance with memes and video edits with different audio. Twitter got jokes, y'all.