Four NASA Technologies That Trickled Down From Rockets to Cars

From the tiny camera in your smartphone to the iodizer that keeps your local public pool clean, technologies originating from NASA are abundant in modern life. Cars are no exception, and some of the developments that found their way from satellites to SUVs are now easy to take for granted.

Acknowledging them, hopefully, will help us feel grateful for how NASA has made driving so much better for us and even our favorite racing drivers.

1: Tire Pressure Sensors

Gliding the space shuttle down from orbit only for an under-inflated tire to burst and ruin the landing would be a disastrous end to a mission. Seeking to preclude the possibility, NASA in the 1990s contracted a small electronics firm to develop a remote, self-contained tire pressure sensor, one which the firm realized also had applications in the automotive industry. Today, a derivative of that original sensor can be found in countless millions of car tires across the globe; the silent protectors against low pressure-induced tire blowouts.