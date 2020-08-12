The 2020 Indy 500's Pace Car Is This C8 Corvette

Pace cars from the Indianapolis 500 aren't always cool. For instance, in 2001, the official Indy pace car was an Oldsmobile Bravada. However, they're typically something a bit more exciting, like a Corvette. In fact, the Corvette has historically been the most common Indy pace car. It makes sense then that for the 104th edition of the famous race approaching in August, a new 2020 C8 Corvette will be used, and it will be driven by none other than GM President Mark Reuss.

Now, the Torch Red Corvette isn't going to be modified very heavily for the task; in fact, it's just receiving some decals denoting its pace car status. That should be enough to instantly boost its price once it's eventually posted to Craigslist in 20 years, though. This particular Corvette also has a good list of options, like the power-boosting Z51 performance package, the Corvette accessory spoiler and ground effects package, and the GT2 Bucket Seats. So pace car or not, you'll still have 495 horsepower and be able to hit 60 miles-per-hour in a hair under three seconds. That should be plenty of power to guide a group of Indy cars around a track, so long as the driver keeps it within the lines.

The race this year was rescheduled from its usual May start date due to the coronavirus pandemic—it will take place next Sunday, on Aug. 23. And in case you were thinking about going in person, well, there was a bit of confusion about that. The original plan was to have 50 percent attendance, which was later reduced to 25 percent before it was decided that no spectators would be allowed at all. Although that's disappointing, it's for the best. Passing on the outside of Turn 1 is plenty entertaining no matter where you're sitting.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com