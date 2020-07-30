Here's Your First Glimpse at the Lordstown Motors Endurance Electric Truck Actually Moving

But, like everything, none of this matters if the price isn't right. In the case of the Endurance, the base MSRP ends up at $52,500 before federal tax credits. That puts it firmly into half-ton truck territory, especially when you consider that not a lot of people—besides fleets, perhaps—actually end up buying base models. Lordstown also has a smart graphic on its website that estimates ownership costs for an Endurance pickup versus a Ford F-150. As you'd expect from a company comparing itself to its rivals, the Endurance is far cheaper in the long run.

If all of this interests you very much, you can reserve an Endurance for yourself before they're slated to hit the streets in summer 2021. Seeing as the company recently purchased GM's Lordstown assembly plant to make the truck, I would say that it's probably serious about keeping its word on those deliveries. Let's just hope they're being truthful about the 20,000 reservations and letters of intent they've received. They'll need those sorts of sales to compete with the likes of Rivian, GM and Bollinger.

