Vintage Race Car Flips Mark Webber-Style in Massive Road America Crash

Pace was reportedly traveling at 180 miles per hour while closely following a similar DN4 car driven by Craig Bennett, when the front end of his car lifted and shot straight up like a plane during take-off, only to flip backward once and land on its roof. A video later uploaded to YouTube shows how everything unfolded from a nearby bridge along the main straight. A different video uploaded to Twitter shows a different angle, this one starting on the final corner as the cars travel uphill to the start-finish line.

It's unclear what the exact cause of the crash is, but it looks to be a textbook case of air getting underneath the car and simply lifting the entire thing up due to the high speeds. Also, I believe the 180-mph claim to be somewhat exaggerated, as even a modern-day IndyCar doesn't reach that speed until further down the straight. I believe the correct figure is somewhere between 110 and 140 mph. It's also unclear how many laps the Pace had driven up until that point, and whether the close following distance to the car in front had something to do with it.