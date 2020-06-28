There's an Electric Motor Hidden Inside This 85-Year-Old Truck's Small-Block V8

Just a few months back, we ran a story on Webb Motorworks and the crew's "small-block" electric crate motor project. The idea was to hollow out a Chevy V8 and place an electric motor, with all of its hardware, inside. You get the look of a V8 with the instant performance and unmatched efficiency of an EV. Since then, the family-owned 1936 Hayes truck has been fully converted into a battery-powered hot rod—not that you could tell by looking at it.

The small-block electric crate motor prototype cleverly hides the fan on top, inside the air cleaner. It features dual motor controllers that are water-cooled, and there's an alternator lookalike that's used to provide power steering. The 96-volt battery system is hidden under the wooden bed of the truck and, as an aesthetic touch, the bed is also carrying a fake gasoline barrel and a hollowed-out V12 engine.