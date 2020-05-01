Mercedes' Concours de Zoom Is Your Dream Virtual Car Show With Jay Leno, Martha Stewart, and Luda

While actual real-life Concours and auto shows remain canceled thanks to coronavirus, Mercedes-Benz is—like many workplaces across the globe—turning to Zoom to scratch its social gathering itch. Going live at 5 p.m. EST on May 1 is the first-ever "Concours de Zoom," a virtual car show that might just represent the very first time a live internet thing has ever had the word "Concours" in its name.

Under normal circumstances, a fancy car event delivered via videoconferencing would be pretty notable in and of itself. Perhaps even more notable than the Concours de Zoom's mere existence, however, is its eclectically star-studded guest list. Headlining the event are prolific car collector and late-night TV icon Jay Leno, homemaking guru and proud Aston Martin DB9 owner Martha Stewart, and rapper/actor Ludacris, who is a documented Acura fan and Tej from the Fast & Furious movies.

What a time to be alive.