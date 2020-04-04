Virtual IndyCar Rookie Scott McLaughlin Takes iRacing Challenge Victory at Barber

The traveling virtual circus of IndyCar iRacing Challenge competitors visited a precisely scanned version of Barber Motorsport Park on Saturday, marking the sim racing series' second stop. Rather than a seasoned IndyCar pro nabbing the checkered flag, however, it was Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin—a two-time Australian V8 Supercars champion—who is yet to drive one of the open-wheeled racers in a real-life contest.

McLaughlin, who finished fourth at last weekend's Watkins Glen competition, was able to out-pace his teammate Will Power to take his inaugural victory in any type of IndyCar competition. It all came about thanks to a perfectly executed two-stopper, which allowed him a massive run toward the race's end. Conclusively, McLaughlin had the speed—and the tires—to track down Power, who would cross the line in P2.

“That was a great call by Jonathan [Diuguid],” said McLaughlin of his Team Penske race engineer. “Last week I was trying to figure out my own mileage and strategy; it was much easier this week with his help. Getting me out in clear air was the difference and I could really run hard.