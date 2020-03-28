Sage Karam Runs Away With Victory at IndyCar iRacing Challenge Kickoff Event

With real-life IndyCar competition on pause thanks to COVID-19, the premier American open-wheel series has taken to the realm of sim racing. Saturday marked the kick-off of its IndyCar iRacing Challenge featuring a field full of current and former IndyCar aces, all fielding their digital Dallaras at the Watkins Glen circuit as picked by fans. At the end of the inaugural round, it was Sage Karam who took the checkered flag ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist (+3.618s) and 2018 Indy 500 champ Will Power (+11.416s).

Karam, who typically runs limited IndyCar campaigns with backing from Wix Filters, used his sim racing expertise to pace the grid of seasoned pros. He claimed pole in the short-format qualifying round Saturday morning, starting at the front and remaining there for most of the afternoon.

“It was nerve-wracking for sure at the end,” explained Karam, who nearly wrecked late in the race with Kyle Kirkwood. “I picked left and thankfully it was the right choice. I think [the race] was great. The guys committed to it very well this week. It was a lot of fun and it was great we could give the fans something to watch. The Wix car looked pretty good up front, so hopefully we can replicate that when we go racing for real.”

To date, the Pennsylvania native's best finish in a genuine Indy car is third at Iowa in 2015.