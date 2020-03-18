The 24 Hours of Le Mans Will Be Postponed Until September
You already know why.
June is still some three months away, but the ACO and WEC aren’t taking any chances and have come to the decision to postpone this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans until September due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I wish I could say I didn’t see this coming.
The race’s postponement comes on the heels of NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WEC, IMSA, Moto GP, and other series canceling or postponing races set to be held over the next two months. But the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans marks the first event as late as June to be pushed off amid the worldwide health crisis.
In a prepared press release, president of the ACO Pierre Fillon, said, “Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020, originally scheduled for 13/14th June, is the appropriate solution in face of the exceptional health circumstances that we are all going through today. It goes without saying that we will make every effort to ensure the safety and quality of our events.”
Le Mans’ new provisional date is September 19th and 20th, though the organizers admit that the date is not set in stone given the state of the world. Fillion added, “First of all, I want to ask everyone to take no risk for themselves, their families and others. Today it is a question of stopping the spread of this virus. I would also like to spare warm thoughts for all the medical personnel working to protect our health.”
This story is still developing and The Drive will be updating it with new information as we receive it.
