The Most Powerful Next-Gen BMW 7 Series Will Be Fully Electric: Report
We'll miss you, mighty V-12.
There's only one powertrain smoother than a big V-12, and that's an electric motor. That's exactly what BMW's range-topping 7 Series sedan will allegedly get in its upcoming iteration, according to BMW board chairman Oliver Zipse.
Zipse revealed BMW's plans to sell a purely electric 7 Series in its Annual Accounts Press Conference 2020, details of which were transcribed by Motor1. In it, Zipse stated that the new 7 Series will ride on a platform that supports four different types of powertrains, including gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid (like the current 745Le), and electric, which the executive stated would also be the most powerful version. An electric M variant could hypothetically be in the cards, but BMW has hesitated to produce an M7 in the past, so don't hold your breath.
BMW promised last April that it will continue making V-12 engines—which it uses exclusively in the current 7 Series—until at least 2023, suggesting no plans to replace the current-gen lux-sedan until then or later. By that point, BMW's divisive beaver-tooth grille is expected to appear on most if not all of its lineup, so even if the electric 7 Series has the nicest interior for an EV in its class, you'll have to stomach its exterior. Some speculate that the electric 7 Series could wear the i7 moniker trademarked by BMW, though the Bavarian automaker has perhaps pushed pause on its i sub-brand. Currently, it's said to be re-evaluating plans to sell the iX3 electric crossover in the United States.
BMW's chief rival in the six-figure executive electric sedan market is expected to be Mercedes-Benz, whose Vision EQS concept could turn into a roughly S-Class-equivalent luxury EV. While some versions of the Tesla Model S can also be optioned to north of $100,000, its interior and aging styling will struggle to tempt cross-shoppers.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDBMW Cutting Half of Its Traditional Engine Choices by 2022 In Favor of ElectrificationJust like Mercedes, BMW is planning some pretty major revisions to its existing lineup.READ NOW
- RELATEDGas vs Hybrid vs Electric Performance Car Showdown: Which One Wins in 2020?When all three are so darn good, it ain’t easy to choose.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the Electric BMW Concept i4 Before You're Supposed to See ItThe i4 won't make its debut at Geneva as planned, but these photos were leaked ahead of tonight's live stream reveal.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhy GM Has To Prove It's Serious About Electric Vehicles This TimeTwenty new EVs by 2023 is an ambitious plan. But GM has a lot to prove.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric Road Trip: The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is More Than a 'Something' KillerFour days behind the wheel show we’ve been thinking about the Taycan all wrong.READ NOW