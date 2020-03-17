Get Your Much-Needed Racing Fix With Marbula One, The Pinnacle of Non-Motor Motorsport

If you didn’t already know that marble racing was a thing (we didn’t), it might be surprising to find out that there’s a thriving community around it. Jelle and Dion Bakker, the two brothers behind both Jelle’s Marble Runs and Marbula One, have built an online empire around the hobby and amassed well over 600,000 YouTube subscribers in the process. Their marble madness has grown to include several teams and events, and there's even a season with points counting toward an overall championship.

Their videos comprise of everything from a marble demolition derby to a series of sand and obstacle course races, all of which feature expert commentary and excellent video quality. The whole thing is so well done that it’d be easy to mistake it all for a legitimate, professional sport. Of course, after the year we’re having, marble racing may be all we have left for entertainment.