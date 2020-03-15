The Biggest Motorsport Event of the Year You Didn't Know About Is Happening Today

If you're a racing fan, then the coronavirus has undoubtedly put a damper on your favorite time of year. For example, this weekend's Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix—originally scheduled to be the season-opener—was canceled on Thursday with World Endurance Championship, IMSA, IndyCar, MotoGP, and just about every other series at least postponing the first portion of their 2020 campaigns due to COVID-19. Luckily, a super team of the world's greatest racers have joined together and are putting on a show Sunday that you can still watch live from the comfort of your couch.

The Race's All-Star Esports Battle is a virtual tournament-style competition taking place on Sunday, featuring ace racing drivers from across the world of motorsports. F1 pilots and avid sim racers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are dueling it out with IndyCar greats Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, while other well-known names including Juan Pablo Montoya, Nelson Piquet Jr., Neel Jani, Colton Herta, and Felix Rosenqvist throw their hat in the ring as well.

Don't forget specialized sim racers like YouTube personality Jimmy Broadbent, Brendon Leigh, and James Baldwin, who are competing in the same events as their pro driver counterparts.

In short, 20 racers were handpicked to compete in The Race's All-Star Esports Battle with another 20 earning their spot through a single-lap qualifying session on Saturday. All users are competing on the rFactor2 racing sim and competing at famous tracks around the world including the Nurburgring GP circuit. For parity, everyone is driving the Formula ISI 2012.