Gas vs Hybrid vs Electric Performance Car Showdown: Which One Wins in 2020?

The Mercedes is massively quick, sounds incredible, and has room for five people with all of their gear. That’s a solid equation, so what’s the problem? With a 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 as the only source of power, the AMG GT 63 S is about as future-proof as a Diner’s Club card (they do still exist). Pair that with the AMG’s 17 mpg combined fuel economy rating and it simply thumbs its nose at all of the next-gen efficiency standards.

Porsche made big waves in the automotive world when it announced the Taycan super EV last year, claiming a zero-to-60 time of just 2.6 seconds in top-trim Turbo S spec thanks to 750 battery-sourced horsepower. Those are big numbers, all achieved on electric power, but the Taycan’s range suffers from its focus on all-out speed, only totaling 192 miles—admittedly, that number does fluctuate a bit depending on who’s testing it. Even so, the car's performance is breathtaking and makes almost everything else on the road look like a horse and buggy.

Finally, Polestar incorporates the strengths from ICE and EV methods with its beautiful touring car, the Polestar 1. It’s slower than both the Porsche and the Mercedes, but it’s more flexible than the other two because it can operate on fuel, battery, or both, which massively increases its range. Its hybrid powertrain includes a turbo- and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder which, when combined with two electric motors, is good for 600 hp and 737 pound-feet of torque. It might not win in a no-holds-barred drag race, but it’s an all-around player that takes a bit from both to create a more complete package.