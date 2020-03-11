Here's How Coronavirus Is Impacting MotoGP, Formula E, Formula One

As the scale of the global coronavirus outbreak becomes more apparent, governments across the globe are canceling major public events. Auto shows and motor races alike are being postponed or scratched outright, and this Wednesday, international race series MotoGP and Formula E announced new amendments to their calendar, while Formula 1 showed signs of having to again adjust its own schedule.

Following Circuit of the Americas' trade of its MotoGP season-opening April race weekend for a more secure date in November, MotoGP announced that the subsequent race in Argentina has also been rescheduled. Commercial rights holder Dorna Sports attributed the decision to fears of worsening the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America and has pushed the Argentine event back to November 22, in turn delaying the season-ending Valencia race to November 29. This further crowds the tail end of the MotoGP calendar, which may yet need to accommodate the delayed Thailand race sometime later this season. Widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in Catalunya, France, and Spain threaten the three rounds currently scheduled to start the MotoGP season, making the possibility of a delayed season start in Germany or the Netherlands in late June look very real.