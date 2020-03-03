Jeep's New All-Terrain E-Bike Has 40 Miles of Range, Will Set You Back $5,899

We got a peep at the bike during Jeep’s Super Bowl ad, which featured Bill Murray hooning around in a Gladiator as a throwback to the cult favorite movie, Groundhog Day. One quick scene in that commercial showed Murray taking off on a Jeep-branded bike. Now, we’re getting more information on the two-wheeler, which will be manufactured by QuietKat, a company that makes a variety of other electric mountain bikes. The Jeep bike will be based on the company's existing RidgeRunner design, but will feature a slew of upgrades and a special "Decorated Jeep" paint job.

The Jeep E-Bike has a starting price of $5,899, which is undoubtedly pricey but not unrealistic in that space.