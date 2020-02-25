NTSB Blames Smartphone Use, Tesla's 'Completely Inadequate' Tech in Fatal 2018 Model X Autopilot Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board had some withering criticism for Tesla during a public meeting on Tuesday regarding the 2018 fatal crash of a Model X SUV being operated on Autopilot, claiming the automaker failed to take obvious steps to prevent “foreseeable misuse” of its "completely inadequate" semi-autonomous driving aid and stonewalled officials who asked for its plans on the matter back in 2017. Chairman Robert Sumwalt also revealed that investigators determined the driver of the crashed Model X, an Apple engineer named Walter Huang, was likely playing a video game with both hands off the steering wheel when his car suddenly veered into an exposed concrete divider on a northern California freeway two years ago. His conclusion? The same thing we've been saying for years. "You cannot buy a self-driving car today," he said. "You don’t own a self-driving car, so don’t pretend you do... This means that when driving in the supposed ‘self-driving’ mode, you can’t read a book, you can’t watch a movie or TV show, you can’t text and you can’t play video games."

NTSB

Specifically, the NTSB castigated Tesla for resisting calls to implement better technology to ensure drivers are actually paying attention while Autopilot is engaged and only able to use it in approved areas where it's safe to do so—Huang had previously told relatives that his Model X was unable to safely navigate this exact interchange in Mountain View, CA while on Autopilot. Officials say simply allowing the driver to tug on the steering wheel at set intervals isn't enough, nor is using consumer cars to test the Autopilot system on any given journey down an unfamiliar or unsuitable road. It also called on smartphone manufacturers and companies that supply phones to their employees to automatically install lockout technologies to prevent the use of distracting apps or functions when the device detects its owner is driving. Lastly, it saved some special interagency criticism for the "misguided" laissez-faire approach regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have taken to managing this wild west of early semi-automation in consumer cars. Data collected by investigators indicated that Autopilot was engaged for the last 19 minutes of Huang's 28.5 minute trip, during which time he regularly did not apply any torque to the steering wheel. Huang received two visual alerts to do so early on, after which point he did keep his hands on the wheel for longer stretches. But he was mostly hands-off in the two minutes leading up to the crash, including the final six seconds before impact.

via NTSB

The NTSB suggested that the lack of interaction with the vehicle’s steering wheel exhibits Huang’s over-reliance on automation, a crutch enabled by Tesla and other manufacturers utilizing Level 2 semi-autonomy outside of the SAE’s defining guidelines. While Tesla does define a set of constraints, called an Operational Design Domain (ODD), to indicate the conditions in which Autopilot is intended for use, it does not prevent a driver from engaging Autopilot outside of those limitations. Furthermore, the NTSB indicated that Tesla told its investigators that ODD limitations were not acceptable for Autopilot given that the system is classified as a Level 2 driver assistance system, and that it is the responsibility of the driver to assess acceptable operating environment.