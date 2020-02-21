The $22,890 Zero Motorcycles SR/S Has 201 Miles of Range and That's Plenty

There was some snickering among the hardcore motorcycling community when Zero Motorcycles first launched, “An EV motorcycle with limited range? Pass.” But the haters have disappeared as the company has proven its longevity and the merit of its machines. The latest in Zero’s stable is the SR/S, a sport-tourer featuring up to 201 miles of range; hell yeah.

Already shipping to Zero’s dealers across the country, the SR/S builds off the success of Zero’s 2019 launch of the streetfighter SR/F. The two motorcycles share Zero’s new chassis design and as well as the 14.4 kW lithium-ion battery pack, which is rated for 110 horsepower, 140 pound-feet of torque, and 161 miles of range. A top speed of 124 mph ensures you’ll be able to get to work on time.