NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Released From Hospital Days After Vicious Daytona 500 Crash

If Ryan Newman has proved anything since his vicious Daytona 500 crash on Monday, it's that he's one tough S.O.B. So tough, in fact, that he's been released from the hospital less than 48 hours after being slammed into a wall, sent flying through the air, and getting hit at full speed again by an oncoming NASCAR racer. That's more than most 42-year-olds can say, yeah?

Roush Fenway Racing released an update Tuesday explaining that the driver of its No. 6 Ford Mustang was awake and talking with family. Newman had sustained serious injuries from the crash, though they were deemed non-life-threatening by medical professionals at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona.

Wednesday, word came out that Newman has not only been conscious and alert but also walking through the halls of the Florida hospital.

He himself retweeted the news with a picture of him and his daughters smiling: