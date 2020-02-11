Ferrari SF1000 Celebrates the Scuderia's Upcoming 1,000th F1 Race

Scuderia Ferrari is officially the first of Formula 1's frontrunners to break cover by revealing its 2020 F1 car, the SF1000, which the team hopes will be its ticket to its first championship in 12 years.

Ferrari named the SF1000 for the milestone the team will reach at this year's Monaco Grand Prix, at which the team in red will have entered 1,000 F1 Grands Prix. This, of course, will only happen if the fourth event on this year's F1 calendar—the Chinese Grand Prix—isn't postponed due to the country's coronavirus outbreak, which could reportedly force F1 to postpone the race until early Autumn. Should that happen, Ferrari's millesimo Gran Premio will instead arrive at the Canadian Grand Prix, which Ferrari narrowly lost in 2019 due to a penalty.