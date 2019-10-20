Take a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2020 Nissan Titan XD Pickup

Prior to the Tennessee Titans football game on Sunday, Nissan brought out a few of the updated XD trucks. We'll have all of the performance metrics and options a bit later, but we thought we'd share with you a gallery of photos from both the reveal and from Nissan proper.

Visually, the Titan XD is larger than the half-ton truck, having a longer bed and a higher ride height. Since the diesel engine is dead, it's likely safe to assume that the only engine at launch will be Nissan's updated 5.6-liter Endurance V-8. In the regular Titan, it makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, but we can't say yet what it makes in the XD.