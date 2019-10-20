Take a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2020 Nissan Titan XD Pickup

Nissan's "heavy half-ton" is getting an update and we have pre-release photos of the upcoming truck.

By Chad Kirchner
This year at the State Fair of Texas, Nissan pulled the covers off an updated Titan half-ton pickup. One of the biggest questions after that reveal is whether or not the company would put time or effort into its half-ton-plus XD truck. With the demise of both the regular cab and the Cummins diesel, we were skeptical about what to expect.

Prior to the Tennessee Titans football game on Sunday, Nissan brought out a few of the updated XD trucks. We'll have all of the performance metrics and options a bit later, but we thought we'd share with you a gallery of photos from both the reveal and from Nissan proper.

Visually, the Titan XD is larger than the half-ton truck, having a longer bed and a higher ride height. Since the diesel engine is dead, it's likely safe to assume that the only engine at launch will be Nissan's updated 5.6-liter Endurance V-8. In the regular Titan, it makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, but we can't say yet what it makes in the XD.

Nissan showed us an SL trim, off-road-centric Pro-4X, and luxury-minded Platinum Reserve. We noticed some clever new features inside and out, including an all-new 9-inch infotainment system that's high resolution and has excellent color reproduction. We noticed Fender Audio speakers and when we plugged in our new iPhone, Apple Car Play popped right up. 

Beyond that we have to remain silent on specs, but the XD—in a lot of ways—resembles the half-ton regular Titan. Only when they were side-by-side in the studio at Nissan's North American Headquarters could we really tell a big difference. 

Visual changes alone won't be enough to help the struggling Titan XD product. Towing specs and performance metrics will be significantly more important—stay tuned for that. 

