Leaked: The 2020 Lamborghini Sian Is a $3.6 Million Hybridized SVJ Hypercar
The Sian heralds the design of the upcoming Aventador replacement.
Hot on the heels of Bugatti’s record-setting top-speed uppercut, fellow Volkswagen stablemate Lamborghini accidentally leaked Sant’Agata’s upcoming limited-edition hypercar. Called the Sian, the Lamborghini is allegedly a redesigned and hybridized version of the Aventador SVJ. Color us excited.
On a day that’s dominated by the pre-production Super Sports 300 Edition Chiron, Lamborghini gave a special look at the upcoming Sian to a number of Lamborghini owners via the company’s “Unica” mobile app prior to its official unveiling at the Frankfurt International Motor Show later this week.
Powering the badass bull is the Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated V-12 engine. Proper specs are still under wraps, but the standard Aventador SVJ generates 760 rampaging Italian horses. Unlike the Aventador SVJ, though, the Sian will also have a 48V mild-hybrid electric motor producing 30 horsepower electric motor, the first hybrid in Lamborghini’s long history.
The hybridization of Lamborghini’s range has been something hinted at for quite some time. Lamborghini’s boss, Stefano Domenicali, more recently said, “It is [possible], but together with a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Our final decision should combine what Volkswagen Group could offer in terms of available technology with what Lamborghini customers are asking for. This is the most difficult decision we have to take at Lamborghini and, luckily, we still have time to ponder all the available options."
As for more pragmatic views, Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani said, “We think that (the) Lamborghini brand is based on the V-12. And it's clear that we need electrification because we need that to reduce (carbon dioxide) and...to have additional power based on electrification.”
The design, as much as we can see from the single profile view leaked, takes inspiration from the Terzo Millennio concept car designed by Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design. Borkert even teased the Sian’s design a few days ago with a quick sketch of its “Y-shaped” design language. Unlike the car it’s based on, the Sian looks slightly more subtle than its SVJ cousin. There are more softened edges than the sharply angled SVJ, though the side intakes are ludicrously large—large enough to swallow a medium-sized baby.
Further leaked is that Lamborghini will be asking $3.6 million per Sian. As for production numbers, that’s still unclear. Some posts have the number at 80 copies. Others at 63. What is rumored, and very likely given Lamborghini’s history of limited-production one-offs, is that all examples of the Lamborghini Sian have been sold off.
As for the future, as with many of Lamborghini's one-off creations such as the Sesto Elemento and Centenario, the Sian will likely pave way for the replacement of the aging Aventador. The top-spec bull has been around for quite some time and its engine has been around, in one way or another, for even longer. The Sian could possibly change all that, though not in the near future as Lamborghini has said the Aventador platform still has life in it.
We’ll know more soon as the car is officially scheduled to debut later this week.
