Leaked: The 2020 Lamborghini Sian Is a $3.6 Million Hybridized SVJ Hypercar

Hot on the heels of Bugatti’s record-setting top-speed uppercut, fellow Volkswagen stablemate Lamborghini accidentally leaked Sant’Agata’s upcoming limited-edition hypercar. Called the Sian, the Lamborghini is allegedly a redesigned and hybridized version of the Aventador SVJ. Color us excited. On a day that’s dominated by the pre-production Super Sports 300 Edition Chiron, Lamborghini gave a special look at the upcoming Sian to a number of Lamborghini owners via the company’s “Unica” mobile app prior to its official unveiling at the Frankfurt International Motor Show later this week. Powering the badass bull is the Aventador SVJ’s naturally aspirated V-12 engine. Proper specs are still under wraps, but the standard Aventador SVJ generates 760 rampaging Italian horses. Unlike the Aventador SVJ, though, the Sian will also have a 48V mild-hybrid electric motor producing 30 horsepower electric motor, the first hybrid in Lamborghini’s long history.

The hybridization of Lamborghini’s range has been something hinted at for quite some time. Lamborghini’s boss, Stefano Domenicali, more recently said, “It is [possible], but together with a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Our final decision should combine what Volkswagen Group could offer in terms of available technology with what Lamborghini customers are asking for. This is the most difficult decision we have to take at Lamborghini and, luckily, we still have time to ponder all the available options." As for more pragmatic views, Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani said, “We think that (the) Lamborghini brand is based on the V-12. And it's clear that we need electrification because we need that to reduce (carbon dioxide) and...to have additional power based on electrification.” The design, as much as we can see from the single profile view leaked, takes inspiration from the Terzo Millennio concept car designed by Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design. Borkert even teased the Sian’s design a few days ago with a quick sketch of its “Y-shaped” design language. Unlike the car it’s based on, the Sian looks slightly more subtle than its SVJ cousin. There are more softened edges than the sharply angled SVJ, though the side intakes are ludicrously large—large enough to swallow a medium-sized baby.