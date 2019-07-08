This Insane Miami Garage Could Be the World's Finest Supercar Collection

Famous YouTuber Salomondrin is a supercar buff that enjoys his exotic cars, often making videos that feature his rides as the main focus. But today, he's showcasing another collection owned by Miami real estate mogul Tommy Cabrerizo, which he calls "Garage 26."

Let me start by saying that I've visited my fair share of personal car collections, but this was absolutely the most well organized and breathtaking display of cars I've ever had the pleasure of seeing—even if it's in a video. In fact, this isn't a garage, it's a darn museum, and the kind I want to visit every single day.

While walking around the collection, one can quickly see that it's organized to showcase two automakers: Ferrari and Porsche. Modern furniture has been chosen to accent each collection, wrapping the entire package with carbon fiber walls and countertops. Certain luxury items can be seen adorning the area, like a $15,000 Espresso Veloce Serie Titanio espresso machine themed after a '90s Formula 1 V-12 engine.

The Porsche collection is absolutely stunning, featuring classics like the 918 with Martini livery, 959, 964 C4 Lightweight (one of only 22 examples ever produced), Carrera GT, and Carrera RS 3.8.

Cabrerizo is clearly a huge Ferrari fan. His collection is beautifully arranged around Ferrari-themed memorabilia a consists of a 288 GTO, Enzo, F12tdf, F40, F50, LaFerrari Aperta ($8 million), LaFerrari Coupe, and more modern examples. He even has Ferrari's $30,000 table book complete with V-12 themed display stand, right next to a glass table with an actual Ferrari engine from a totaled car holding it up. And in case you're wondering where the rest of the car went, Cabrerizo had it made into a full-fledged racing simulator.