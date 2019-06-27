2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Will Race at 2019 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Dodge is launching its newest baby, the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody, directly into the spotlight just days after its unveiling. This weekend, Dodge's longtime racing partner will send the new Charger to new heights at the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and professional racing driver Randy Pobst is the man tasked with reaching the summit.

The one-off Charger Widebody will join Wesley Motorsports' Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody as they compete in the exhibition class of the world-famous hill climb. According to Dodge, the stunt has been in the works for roughly three to four months now, and they're really just sending the Hellcat up there for some good ol' fun (and probably some primo exposure).