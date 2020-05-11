2020 Indian FTR1200 S Review: A Flat-Track Star Shines On (and Off) the Road

Braking performance is similarly great, with the front calipers grabbing the rotors like Rocky Balboa gripping Apollo Creed’s hand, though I’d have been happier with a little more of that testosterone at the rear. Another small demerit comes in the form of its 3.5-gallon fuel tank, which the V-twin will happily drain like a collegiate freshman with a fresh keg.

What I can't heap enough praise on, though, is the pitch-perfect upright seating position and how it feels ripe for adaptation. Cough, cough, adventure bike, cough, cough.

Indian hasn’t confirmed its future plans for the FTR platform—I’m gonna harp on an ADV until the heat death of the universe—but with such wide-open spaces around Red Rock, and dirt oval domination being the bike’s O.G. purpose, I needed to see how the FTR1200 S handled itself off pavement. Spoiler, it rocks.

While not exactly the Rubicon Trail, the access roads that cut across the open desert surrounding Las Vegas offer enough obstacles to stop most road-going motorcycles dead in their tracks. Not the FTR1200 S. Bounding up one hill littered with medium-sized boulder chunks and loose gravel and sand, with not another soul in sight to help me if I went down, the FTR1200 S' composure made it seem as if it were built for off-road antics.

Neither its weight, nor apparent lack of suspension travel, impeded the fun. Sure, deep sand would’ve sucked, but the FTR1200 S can handle 85 percent of what the average trail presents.

Back on tarmac, once again heading into the depravity of Las Vegas proper, I contemplated whether the 2020 Indian FTR1200 S was worth the wait. All of two seconds later, the answer popped in: absolutely. This is a motorcycle that combines old-school good looks, a nameplate rich with history, and the gravitas and grunt to back it all up, and all for just $15,499. The standard FTR1200, which makes do with a less-advanced suspension setup and electronics suite, is priced even more reasonably at $11,999.

While other motorcycle manufacturers are content with building bikes for Brooklyn hipsters sporting handlebar mustaches and resurrecting prohibition aesthetics, all without the actual moonshine substance to back it up, the FTR1200 S lives the Sailor Jerry life its exterior suggests and more. What a bike.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com