The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 Make Their Appearance In 300 and 400 Horsepower Variants

But the true powerhouse is the CLA 45. Serving up 382 hp and 354 lb-ft of twist, though it might not be as powerful as the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, it still has plenty of oomph on tap. Both channel their power to all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4MATIC system through an AMG Speedshift DCT-8G dual-clutch eight-speed automatic. But that’s not all as the latest 4MATIC all-wheel drive system now has a “Drift” mode, where it configures the AMG Torque Control differentials for some good ‘ol sideways action. There, two multi-disc clutches manage the output for each real wheel and just like its big brother the E63, smokes the tires to your heart's content.

"We have completely redesigned our "45" models—from the engine and transmission through the chassis, the elaborately constructed drivetrain to the body structure and of course the design itself—all with one goal: to raise vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the compact class,” says Tobias Moers, AMG’s chairman, in the company’s official statement. “With the presentation of this, our most powerful and most dynamic compact sports car, we are also reinforcing the significance of this segment for our growth strategy.