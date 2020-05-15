How To Test Your Oil Pressure

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So your car’s oil pressure gauge is behaving like a metronome or, worse yet, has flatlined altogether and you want to check the pressure manually? Wunderbar.

Your engine’s oil pressure is vital to its integrity and longevity. Oil pressure is the force acting against a volume of oil pumped through an engine’s lubrication circuit. That pressure assures all the engine’s moving parts are lubricated evenly and operate smoothly. The oil reduces wear and helps keep the engine cool while running.

Consistent oil pressure can mean the difference between making it to the party in time for birthday cake and flat-bedding your Dodge Viper to the repair shop, which actually happened to one of The Drive's editors once.

Testing your oil pressure requires a specialized oil pressure test tool, although its use is straightforward. To make things even easier, The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you test your oil pressure, and get back on the road.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: One hour

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Lubrication