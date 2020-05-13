How to Remove Rust From Your Car

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

You say your car has some rust and you'd like to remove it? You’ve come to the right place. The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help get that corrosion dealt with and your car's body straight as an arrow and shiny once again. Rust is the enemy of your vehicle, so let's attack it at the first sign of trouble.

If you’re looking at minor surface rust, or non-penetrating "scale" rust, we can help. For holes (aka "penetrating" rust), it's best to take your car to a professional for panel-welding work. If your car already looks like Swiss cheese or a turkey carcass after Thanksgiving, it might be time to send it to the scrap yard.

Here’s how to get rid of rust from your car’s exterior:

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 3 to 4 hours depending on the severity of the rust

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Exterior