Callaway’s Supercharged Chevy Silverado ZR2 Comes Out Swinging With 602 HP

If every performance truck was like the Chevy Silverado ZR2, no one would have anything to complain about. It's got those sweet Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough in most cases. However, trucks like the Ram TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor R exist, so Callaway had to go and supercharge the ZR2 to bring its speed up to snuff.

Callaway has been collaborating with General Motors for decades. Indeed, it's boosting all of GM's V8 trucks and SUVs to 602 hp including the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Sierra, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. It's worth highlighting the Silverado ZR2 in particular because it's the closest thing to a Raptor fighter with a bowtie that we've seen.

It takes a little bit of work to squeeze out the extra 180 or so hp, and a lot of it is done by a 2.65-liter TVS blower. Callaway also installs a high-flow intake, a dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust system, and engine tuning that's specific to the SC602 package. It's a proven formula that ought to be reliable enough for running in the forest or the desert just the same. These mods also provide a healthy torque bump, up to 560 pound-feet.

Now, this still doesn't give the Silverado ZR2 as much oomph as the 700-hp F-150 Raptor R or the 702-hp TRX. I think that's okay, though. It may not be the choice for bench racers who only want to compare numbers on paper, but I reckon it's plenty capable out in the real world. I'm not sure how they stack up without driving them all, but at a certain point, it gets hard to put all that power to the dirt, gravel, and sand.

There are a plethora of Callaway badges inside and out, including an underhood authentication plaque with the VIN etched in. Maybe the best aesthetic upgrade is the set of optional 20-inch anthracite wheels, which look a little like the Method rollers all the desert trucks run minus the beadlock ring. Aside from that, it mostly looks like a normal Silverado ZR2.

All this comes with a standard three-year/36,000-mile warranty which supplements the factory GM warranty. If you want, you can also upgrade to a five-year/60,000-mile coverage plan. These trucks are manufactured in collaboration with GM and pass through Callaway's facilities before reaching customers' hands, so the development partnership is clear. If you want your own truck with the SC602 package, it'll cost $24,995 on top of the vehicle—which is sure to be cheaper than an F-150 Raptor R.