The 20 Best Black Friday DeWalt Deals From Amazon
You won’t want to miss out on these epic low prices.
It's that time of year, folks! DeWalt tools are on deep, deep discount for Black Friday, and now's the time to cash in for your own toolbox ... er, for that mechanically inclined person in your life. This brand is synonymous with high quality, and between its storage solutions, solid hand tools, intuitive drills, and wide array of specialized battery-powered fare, now's the time to stock up.
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit (37 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* Cordless Drill Combo Kit , 5-Tool (DCK551D1M1) (36 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah (DCB205) (59 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 5.0-Ah, 2-Pack (DCB205-2) (41% off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander, Tool Only (DCW210B) (38 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) (41 percent off)
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, FlexTorq, 40-Piece (DWA2T40IR) (45 percent)
- DeWalt Metal Shears Attachment, Impact Ready (DWASHRIR) (55 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool, Variable Speed, Tool Only (DCS356B) (20 percent off)
- DeWalt (DCS438B) 20V MAX* XR BRUSHLESS 3IN COMPACT CUT OFF TOOL (BARE) (5 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* SDS Rotary Hammer Drill, Tool Only (DCH273B) (12 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3-Speed (DCS356C1) (50 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Impact Wrench Kit, Brushless, High Torque, Hog Ring Anvil, 1/2-Inch, Tool Only (DCF899HB) (5 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower, Cordless, Handheld, 125-MPH, 450-CFM, Tool Only (DCBL722B) (22 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* XR Cordless Impact Wrench Kit with Detent Pin Anvil, 1/2-Inch, Tool Only (DCF894B) (13 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Battery, Lithium Ion, 4-Ah & 2-Ah, 4-Pack (DCB3244) (10 percent off)
- DeWalt 12V/20V MAX* USB Charger, Tool Only (DCB090) (25 percent off)
- DeWalt DCF913B 20V MAX* 3/8 in. Cordless Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (Tool Only) (42 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit (DCD800D2), Yellow (14 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX* Cordless Drill Combo Kit , 4-Tool (DCK444C2) (31 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
