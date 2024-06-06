Father’s Day Deals On Tools And Toys Your Hard To Shop For Car Guy Dad Won’t Buy Himself
Show Dad you’re thinking of him without breaking the bank with these sales on gifts he’ll love.
Father's Day is coming up quick. It's June 16th if you were unaware. I started thinking about how I could best help you out with ideas for dads who are hard to shop for—and happen to be into cars. I may fit that description. Part of being a dad, or a parent in general, is sacrifice. We give up our time, our energy, our space, and quite often a good portion of our discretionary income to buy things the family needs. I've assembled some great gift ideas for the father on your list. Even better, everything below is also on sale.
Tools like the TOPDON Thermal Camera for $285.00 is a perfect example of something I probably wouldn't buy for myself. But, after getting one of these in for testing, I use it all the time for everything on everything from the car to my BBQ. The same is true for the Teslong 2-Way Articulating Borescope for $109.99. I have one and it is way more useful than I ever would have imagined.
I've included gift ideas in all sorts of price ranges. You don't need to spend several hundred dollars to buy Dad something he'll love and use, all while thinking of you. For just $11.44 you can get him a Koala Tools Ring Ruler 360. With it, he can both measure and draw holes in the exact size he needs. It's super handy to have around, just like him, and he may not even know these exist; bonus surprise! *(Hat-tip to Adam Savage, the patron saint of all who wield tools.) There's also a $22 Leather Journal Cover for Field Notes that's perfect for supplementing his failing memory, and writing down Dad Jokes he doesn't want to forget. Happy shopping, and tell your Dad I said "Hi" like a German cowboy—"Audi, partner."