Father’s Day Deals On Coolers And Fridges For The Dads Into Overlanding And Camping

Father's Day is June 16th and the days are quickly counting down. It isn't too late to order a great gift at a great price for the dad into overlanding or camping. These Father's Day deals on coolers and portable refrigerators will keep his food and drinks nice and cold while he's out in the wilderness—or even the backyard. There is no need to make roughing it, any rougher than necessary.

I've tested a couple of coolers recently. It's amazing how long these modern insulated ice chests keep your food really cold. In my day, we had to deal with luke warm drinks and soggy sandwiches. And we were grateful. That's no longer the case. An insulated cooler will keep the warmth out for four or five days. Portable refrigerators, which can run on a 12-volt, or 110-volt supply, will keep food cold indefinitely.

If you want to go with something small, the Cotopaxi Hielo Del Dia 12L Cooler Bag for $73.50 is perfect. It's easy to carry and is good for a day or two of hiking. If you're looking for the type of thing he might not buy himself and feels like a keepsake, the Coleman Steel-Belted Cooler for $139.99 is a bit retro and totally nostalgic. The metal outside is begging to be covered in National Park stickers. If Dad's committed to getting away from all for longer periods of time, the BougeRV Rocky 55QT Dual Zone 12V Portable Fridge for $509.99 is a great choice and you can even upgrade to a solar-power system to keep him going off the grid. There's a decent variety below, tell your Dad we said, happy camping.

More Father's Day Deals on Coolers and Portable Fridges