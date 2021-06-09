Daily Deals: Hot Bargains on Car Tools, Garage Gear, and Tech from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and More
Summertime is the right time for upgrading your garage, pimping out your ride, or just stocking up on shop necessities.
- Gear
- Guides & Gear
Welcome to Deals by The Drive. Each week we'll bring you daily deals on tools, gear, and equipment for auto enthusiasts, motorcycle riders, garage junkies, and wrenches alike. Stay tuned for roundups on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — and spotlight deals every Tuesday and Thursday.
You know The Drive is your go-to for cars, trucks, and all things automotive. So we're bringing you the best deals on tools, garage gear, and more daily. With summer revving up, it's time to stock up on the gear and swag you need to make this post-pandemic summer the best one yet.
Looking for new tools? We've got plenty of deals on the hand and power tools you need to take your home shop to the next level. Need to get your yard in backyard-party shape? Check out an amazing deal on a freestanding carport that also makes a fantastic picnic canopy, or a killer electric smoker to make your barbecue game the envy of the block.
If you love the outdoors, we've got a solid selection of camping, hiking, and gear for all your summer excursions. For you gamers, nab a sweet gaming desk or headset for the privacy you crave. And for you fitness freaks, avoid the gym and get a complete workout in the comfort and privacy of your own home with versatile Bowflex products.
What would a post on gear deals be without watches? Right now, Amazon has a huge selection of Citizen watches on sale. You can get 50 percent off on some, and close to that for most of the rest. If you're a watch guy like us, you'll be all over this deal.
And of course, there's plenty of tech. From smart phones to smart watches, TVs to sound bars and everything in between, including headphones, tablets, and batteries, we've got all the great stuff here for you.
Don't forget: Amazon Prime Day is coming! June 21-22. There are tons of early bird Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now, like up to 50 percent off Amazon Essentials and big savings on smart home devices. If you're not a Prime member you'll miss out, so sign up for your free trial today.
Ready to save big bucks? Our favorite deals are below. Happy shopping!
Automotive
- Abba Patio Extra Large Heavy Duty Carport with Removable Sidewalls, 12' x 20' / $328.08 / Amazon
- InstallGear 14 Gauge AWG 100' Speaker Wire/ $15.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Husky Mechanic's230-Piece Tool Set / $99 / Home Depot
- Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set/ $10 After Promo Code 206LP8P6 / Amazon
- ALLOSUN Pocket Size Digital Multimeter AC/DC Voltage Tester / $17.99 / Amazon
- Husky 14/3 50' Yellow Extenstion Cord with 1,000 Lumen Work Light / $19.97 / Home Depot
- DEWALT MAXFIT 30-Piece Screwdriving Set with Sleeve / $9.97 / Home Depot
- Kobalt 3-Pack Tongue & Groove Plier Set / $12.98 / Lowes
- Black & Decker 20V MAX 1.5 Ah Cordless Li-Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit / $139.99 / eBay
- Black & Decker GoPak 4-Tool Combo Kit / $91.99 / eBay
- Porter-Cable C2002 0.8 HP 6 Gallon Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor / $72.99 / eBay
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Gerber Gear Key Note Compact Keychain Knife / $16.98 / Amazon
- Gold Lion Gear Aluminum Carabiners (5) for Packs and Gear / $7.19 After Promo Code 203HXTZW / Amazon
- Realtree Deluxe Two-man Tree Ladder Stand / $124 / Walmart
- Garmin Varia Cycling Rearview Radar with Tail Light / $169.99 / Amazon
- CamelBak Pivot Water Bottle, 32 oz. / $6.80 / Amazon
- Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker / $97 / Walmart
Watches
- Up to 50% Off Citizen Watches / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset with Noise-Cancelling Mic / $62 / Amazon
- Fight Night Champion - Xbox One / $3.99 / Amazon
- Hbada 43" Gaming Computer Desk / $84.99 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell / $199 / Walmart
- Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell/ $151.10 / Amazon
- Cyclace Stationary Exercise Bike, Tablet Holder and LCD Monitor / $279.99 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- TCL Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with RAY·DANZ Technology, Wireless Subwoofer / $249 / Amazon
- Vizio V51-H6B-RB 36" V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar / $149.99 / eBay
- Vizio 2.1 M-Series All-in-One Home Theater Sound Bar DTS / $89.99 / eBay
- Early Prime Day deals: Up to 80% off, Select Top Kindle Books / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with Galaxy Buds Plus / $379.98 / Amazon
- Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium / $399.99 / Amazon
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2/ $149.99 / Amazon
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
- TCL 10L, Unlocked Android Smartphone with 6.53" FHD + LCD Display, 48MP Quad Rear Camera System / $174.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Power / Charging
- Baseus 20W USB C Charger, Mini Super SI USB-C Power Adapter PD 3.0 Fast Charger / $4.79 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 20W30OFF / Amazon
- Power Strip, Flat Plug with 3 Outlets 4 USB, 15W 3 USB and 18W Quick Charge 3.0 Ports / $12.99 After Promo Code G4M4I6MO / Amazon
Toys
- LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 42122 (665 Pieces) / $40 / Walmart
-
RELATEDThe Drive Editors’ Favorite Mechanic's Tools and Garage GearAfter decades of broken knuckles, singed eyebrows, and snapped bolts, this is the gear we keep close by.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHow To Build the Perfect Starter Mechanic’s GarageNot a millionaire? Not a problem. You can still build the perfect garage for wrenching.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThese Air Compressor Tools Will Transform Your Garage Into a High-Efficiency WorkshopGive your arms a break and let air do the work.READ NOW