Don't get caught out there. You need a compact tool kit to strap or stow on your bike, and Revzilla has the ideal portable tool kit on sale right now for 50 percent off. Normally $79.99, right now the Stockton Roadside Tool Kit is marked down to a remarkable $39.99.

Every motorcyclist knows that sinking feeling of frantically fighting your way to the shoulder to figure out what the heck is wrong with your bike. Why did it die? Can I fix it? Who can I call for help? Most of the time, the roadside hang-up could be quickly and easily remedied—if only you had some tools.

With everything from hand tools to zipties, wire, fuses, and more, the Stockton Roadside Portable Tool Kit is a must-have for any motorcyclist.

With more than 20 items, all encased in a handy roll-up organizer, it's a complete emergency pack that's ready when you need it most. With tools from screwdrivers and Torx bits to wrenches and pliers, to quick-fix necessities like zip-ties, wire, tape, fuses, and even a short piece of fuel hose, the Stockton Roadside Toolkit has everything you need to get your bike running and you back out on the road as soon as possible.

Rest assured, this is not some cheap-o tool set that's going to fall apart when you need it to perform. Over a hundred Revzilla users have raved about its quality and reliability in a pinch.

Whether you ride a sportbike, a touring machine, or a vintage cafe racer, the Stockton Roadside Tool Kit has what you need. And because every bike is different, every bike needs its own custom roadside emergency kit.

Both the Metric or Standard configurations are on sale right now. At this price, you can afford to get creative with this set to build the tool kit you need.

Stuff it in a saddlebag, strap it to your handlebar, or stash it in your luggage. No matter where you keep it, you'll never again find yourself sitting on a curb or standing on the shoulder waiting for help to arrive.

Be advised, this tool kit is not one of Revzilla's renowned "Closeout" deals; it's just marked down right now. So there's no telling how long this 50 percent off deal will last.