Best Water Spot Removers For Cars: Defend Against Water Damage

Tips

Before you tackle stubborn water spots, it's important to recognize the type you're dealing with. Hard water stains appear when the water dries on the surface while exposed to direct sunlight. Bonded mineral water spots soak into the clear coat due to the presence of excessive contaminants. Lastly, etched-in water spots contain a corrosive substance that dissolves the paint.

Choose quality products that have been tested by other car owners. Inferior removers will be a hassle during the cleaning process without producing any results. You may also need to include paint correction and clay bar treatment, depending on the stain type.

Removing water spots from your car can be exasperating. It takes a lot of work to remove all the stains and make the surface sparkling clean. Take your time and be patient and gentle. Sometimes you can cause more damage by excessively rubbing out the water spots.

Once you get rid of all spots and stains, you can prevent new ones from forming on your car. The key is not to let the water dry on your vehicle. You can use towels and a chamois to dry the surface before the water gets the chance to settle down and damage the paint. Applying wax on the vehicle also prevents spots from forming.

FAQs

Q: How do I use a water spot remover?

A: The process is rather simple. Apply the product on the targeted area and use microfiber towels to rub the spots off. If the remover comes in a set, you'll probably get all the necessary pieces in the package. In some cases, you'll need a clay bar to remove the most stubborn stains. Depending on the remover type, you might need to wait longer for the product to work. Always read the product's description to make sure you're using it correctly.

Q: Will a water spot remover protect the surface from new stains?

A: Yes, but only if you use wax as well. Most removers only get rid of existing stains, and they don't offer full-time protection once applied. If you want to prevent new water spots and stains, you'll need to dry the surface after every washing or apply wax on the surface.

Q: Is there any alternative way to get rid of water spots?

A: You can let your inner DIYer have some fun and make your own water spot remover. All you need to do is mix distilled water with white vinegar in equal ratios. Bathe your car using this mixture, and the stains will disappear. However, keep in mind that this trick won't work on hard or etched-in water spots.

Final Thoughts

Wet or Waterless Car Wash Wax Kit made it to the top of our list. It’s a versatile product that cleans and protects at the same time.

If you prefer a budget version, you can stick with the Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover. It works like a charm on most water spots and stains.