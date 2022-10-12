The Underglow Kits on Amazon Are So Cheap You Could Just Buy One as a Joke
As the price of LEDs has come down, the availability of fun lighting setups has gone up. Underglow, by the way, is totally coming back into fashion!
I recommend splurging on high-quality equipment when it comes to forward lighting that you'll use to you see. But silly stuff like underglow is the perfect arena to try out cheapo sale items just for fun. And the options are abundant!
Pretty much every kit on this list looks like it'd get you the desired effect of "car floating on a cloud of light," but I personally like the idea of one with a dedicated remote. Color-changing functionality looks pretty flipping sweet, too. Shoot I might have to order one of these myself.
- Xprite underglow kit (four-piece, with remote control) (28 percent off)
- Mihaz underglow kit (six-piece, phone app control) (20 percent off)
- Higlow Plus underglow kit (six-piece, remote and phone app control) (20 percent off)
- Ledur underglow kit (four-piece, phone app control) (20 percent off)
- Govee underglow kit (four-piece, phone app control) (20 percent off)
- CT Capetronix underglow kit (four-piece, phone app control) (20 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
