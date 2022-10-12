The War Zone
The Underglow Kits on Amazon Are So Cheap You Could Just Buy One as a Joke

As the price of LEDs has come down, the availability of fun lighting setups has gone up. Underglow, by the way, is totally coming back into fashion!

byAndrew P. Collins| PUBLISHED Oct 12, 2022
Andrew P. Collins
I recommend splurging on high-quality equipment when it comes to forward lighting that you'll use to you see. But silly stuff like underglow is the perfect arena to try out cheapo sale items just for fun. And the options are abundant!

Pretty much every kit on this list looks like it'd get you the desired effect of "car floating on a cloud of light," but I personally like the idea of one with a dedicated remote. Color-changing functionality looks pretty flipping sweet, too. Shoot I might have to order one of these myself.

