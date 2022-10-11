Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
Price drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
Ryobi offers consistently solid value on battery-powered tools and outdoor power equipment for the home DIYer. So it’s always exciting to see even deeper discounts for Amazon’s Prime Early Access two-day sale.
If you need to add to your home workshop or get a gift for less for the DIYers on your list, browse the deals below from Ryobi for lower prices on already-affordable portable power tools.
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (7 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah High Capacity Battery (2-Pack) (13 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver (19 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit (6-Tools) (6 percent off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill (7 percent off)
- 18V LED compact area light (2-pack) (15 percent off)
- ONE+ Cordless Dual Power LED Spotlight (7 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Heat Gun (10 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
