How Car Geeks Can Win Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event gets a ton of hype. Prime members get access to a slew of incredible discounts on all kinds of products for 48 hours only. But too often, the best deals are on tech and gadgets, home goods, clothing, and Amazon products. That means for car geeks, Prime Day is often more bark than bite. Auto enthusiasts know Amazon doesn’t usually lower prices on quality auto parts or tires. And often, the hard parts and accessories found on Amazon aren’t the best quality—or they're just as affordable at proven automotive retailers. But there are still plenty of Prime Day deals to be found for us car geeks. We just need to know what to shop for, and how to find it. Smart auto enthusiasts can score bargain-priced deals on everything from automotive tech, gadgets, and gaming to detailing products and tools, to garage gear and equipment much more. If you know what to expect before Prime Day 2020 begins on Tuesday, October 13 you’ll be ready to score big.



Our advice? Set up mobile notifications for yourself in the Amazon app, so you get a heads-up on the deals you’re interested in. But even before that, the first step is to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not currently taking advantage of Prime benefits like free two-day shipping, Prime Video and Music, and local store deliveries from Prime Now, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Great Gets on Garage Gear & Tools

What car geek doesn’t need more tools? Prime Day is your chance to get new tools and automotive gear at fantastically low prices. Looking for discounts and deals on items that’ll help you in the garage? Products like jack stands, lifts, mechanic’s gloves, toolboxes, and more will likely see Prime Day discounts, along with jumper cables, battery chargers, and oil changing supplies. Mechanics’ tools should also see low prices. Hand tools like wrench sets, hammers, wire strippers, and more will likely go on sale. And power tools should be big on Prime Day, too: keep an eye out for great prices from top brands like DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, and Craftsman. Expect Deals on Detailing Amazon is already advertising Prime Day deals and low pricing on a wide selection of car detailing products. You can expect to see car soap and shampoo, air freshener, detailing spray, swirl and scratch remover, detailing accessories, and more from top brands like Chemical Guys at low prices when Prime Day begins. Additionally, keep an eye out for deals and discounts on car detailing bundles. Complete kits like Meguiar’s Ultimate Car Care Kit are likely to see promotional pricing—and that means you could save significantly. Whether you’re in need of cleaning cloths and sponges or want to pay less for your favorite car detailing solutions, Prime Day is your opportunity to get more for less. Geek Out on Car Gadgets and Accessories Car and tech geeks will definitely want to score gadgets and tech on Prime Day. You can equip your car with all kinds of tech, organizational gear, and even travel-ready accessories without breaking the bank—but only if you know what to look for. Expect car gadgets like dash cams, phone mounts, and smartphone chargers and cables to see Prime Day discounts. For example, Aukey is a big name in auto gadgets and tech, with dash cams and GPS gear that should see low prices. Anker, another heavy hitter in device charging, batteries, and auto tech, will likely see discounts on products, too. Be sure to think outside the auto cabin. Keep an eye out for discounts on items like emergency, first aid, and safety kits, LED light bars and beams, trunk storage, roof racks, hitches, and carriers for bikes, kayaks, skis, and more.

Anticipate Steep Discounts on Racing and Sim Games & Gaming Consoles Tech gadgets are one of the biggest—if not the biggest—benefits of Prime Day. And if you’re a car geek who likes getting behind the virtual wheel with racing and simulation video games, you’ll likely find deals you can’t pass up. Both racing and simulation games will likely see discounts on Prime Day. Whether you play on your computer or a gaming console, look for discounts on the latest releases. You can also be sure to find at bargains on auto racing and driving simulation games. Gaming accessories, particularly steering wheels and pedal sets, are also expected to go on sale. Logitech and Thrustmaster, huge names in racing wheels and gaming controllers, will surely see mark-down prices. Remember: Combo wheel and pedal sets will offer the best bang for your buck. Don't Be Tempted by Lightning Deals Savvy car enthusiasts will want to think before taking advantage of any Prime Day Lightning Deals. While these limited-time deals typically sell out fast, you want to make sure the price is really a deal before buying. We recommend a price-checking add-on for browsers such as CamelCamelCamel, Honey, or WikiBuy. If a Lightning Deal product is available at a better price outside of Amazon, these deal-checking tools will help you resist that tempting "Buy It Now" button. However, there are still gems to be discovered. You'll find great Lightning Deals and other Prime Day discounts by broadening your search beyond the obvious and looking at different shopping categories. For example, in Sports & Outdoors and Home Improvement, you may find amazing bargains on tools and gear that aren't in the Automotive & Motorcycle categories. Sometimes, the best deals are found in unexpected places.

