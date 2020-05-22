How To Remove Scratches From a Car

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Scratches in your car’s paint are similar to birth, death, and taxes: inevitable. You’re out getting groceries and a mouth-breather dings your door, scrapes your fender, or worse, keys your car. Want to remove those scratches yourself? Perfect. You’ve come to the right place.

Paint scratches range from light surface scrapes that only affect the clear coat to deep gouges that reach the car’s metallic dermis. The rule is, if your fingernail doesn't catch on it, the scratch is superficial and can usually be buffed out with a polishing compound. Surface scratches (the nail-catching kind) are commonplace; the market is full of scratch-removal products to handle these. For to-the-metal cuts, given the time, knowledge, and perseverance, you can do it yourself and save hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you remove pesky surface scratches and deep cuts, and get your car looking factory-fresh. You game?

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: One to two hours

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Exterior