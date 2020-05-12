How to Clean Headlights in a Few Easy Steps

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you want to clean your car's headlights? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Your headlight lenses may have gone yellowy over time, become fogged or filthy, or might have found new purpose as a terrarium for indigenous worms and insects. The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help get those lights luminous once again.

Driving with crappy headlight lenses isn’t just unsafe for you, tootling along in the inky blackness of night, but also for others on the road. Restoring your headlights to fresh-from-the-factory clear is also one of the easiest ways to make your aging ride look like new. The bottom line is your lenses need a good polishing, and here's how to do it.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Lighting