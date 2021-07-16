LeI always say that if you can’t look back at your car and smile as you walk away, you chose the wrong car. While many of us just need a car to get from Point A to Point B, when you have the opportunity to get a ride that makes you happy, you should. A key part of finding that smile generator is the paint color. My very first car was a 1988 Nissan Pulsar NX, painted a lovely champagne gold. More recently, I had a 2014 Focus ST in a dull shade of silver and a 2020 Mustang GT in Twister Orange. I’ve had cars across the visible light spectrum, but should I have gone with milder hues?

When shopping for vehicles, buyers consider vehicle color because they’ve likely heard from their friends, neighbors, and randos in the supermarket checkout line that your car’s color affects its resale value. I’ve never purchased a ride based on how the color might affect resale value, but I’m a unique unicorn when it comes to cars. That said, does it? The Drive’s Guides & Gear team wanted to get to the bottom of this potential myth so that you can make the best-informed car purchase the next time you start perusing the used-car market. So, let’s answer this age-old question.

Does Car Color Affect Resale Value? The short answer is it depends. There are variables to paint color affecting resale, including location, type of car, make and model, paint color rarity, model year of the vehicle, vehicle spec, and if your vehicle was properly maintained. One example is a Dodge Challenger Hellcat finished in Plum Purple. It will hold its value better than a purple Chrysler Pacifica. Why? Because the Challenger’s customer base desires bolder colors, as evidenced by the car’s color options, while the Explorer’s customers tend to be more conservative and low-key. The same is true for Porsche GT car’s array of colors or BMW’s conservative tones. Make, model, and even year are all factors when it comes to a car’s color. The same goes for geographical location. Certain colors play better in certain locations, such as red, green, gold, or orange in Southern California versus the same colors in the Midwest. Paint condition and whether or not you’ve properly maintained your ride is a factor. A dull or scratched Ferrari 458 Italia in Rosso Corso might seem like a safe bet until you pop the engine bay and find a rat’s nest. Then the shiny Giallo Modena 458 looks like the better purchase. There’s a popular idea that white, black, and silver cars depreciate the slowest of all cars, but that might be more of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Car buyers see those three colors as a safe bet on long-term value, so they purchase cars in those colors, and the myth becomes a reality. This is why paint supplier PPG’s most popular colors continue to be white, black, and silver. The car search engine iSeeCars did an analysis of automotive paint colors and resale value. It found that while white, black, and silver don’t depreciate as much as others, bolder colors like yellow, orange, green, and red actually fared better during the company’s three-year snapshot of values. Unfortunately, this knowledge hasn’t reached the general public. In 2020, white was the most popular once again with 34 percent of the global market. Black came in second at 18 percent, and silver and grey each hit 12 percent. We’re very boring. Yet, while the demand for your lime-green Tiguan might be statistically less than if it was black, that doesn’t mean there isn’t someone out there looking for your car in that exact color. So, you have our permission to go psychedelic on your next whip.

How Do Special, One-Off, or Matte Paints Affect Value? Offbeat, unique, special, one-off, and matte colors actually tend to do well in the used market, too, as they add distinction. Even though they make up a small percentage of total new and used sales, there’s always demand for something special. To that end, there are many automakers that retire colors after specific model years or models, which adds a bit of exclusivity to your resale success. Certain manufacturers also spend more on specific colors, which can also help resale value. The extra initial cost mostly comes down to the paint process, such as metal flake, tricoat pearl, and matte. Acura, for example, uses a 15-layer process to apply its gorgeous Valencia Red Pearl paint, so naturally, those cars are going to cost more. A handful of manufacturers will even create new colors for your car, given the right number of zeroes on the check you hand them. Some will add value, some won’t. They will add personality to your car, however, and that could be enough to stave off most of its depreciation — hello, Porsche’s $97,000 Python Green ChromaFlair. It’s going to depend on a host of factors, but you’re pretty well insulated if you want to forgo black, silver, and white, and choose a nice blue, yellow, or green hue.

