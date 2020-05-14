How to Reset Your Remote Car Starter

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you want to reset your car’s remote-start fob? If your car is five years old or newer, you're likely in for a trip to the dealership; many new transponder keys can only be reset by the service department. But for older cars, The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help and get that remote working once again.

Since automakers haven't standardized their remote key fob programming procedures, check your owner's manual for instructions or consult ProgramYourRemote.com to see if your car's procedure is listed. Entering a car's programming mode requires a sort of rub-your-tummy-pat-your-head sequence that usually involves turning the key one click to enter Accessory mode (the one lets you listen to the radio when the engine's off) a few times, plus other machinations.

Assuming you've checked the instructions for your car or aftermarket remote-start system and come up empty or confused, we've compiled some general remote-reprogramming tips you can use.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Less than a half-hour.

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Ignition