McLaren’s CPO Warranty

For unlimited miles, whether you’re under the one- or two-year plan, the McLaren CPO warranty provides you with 24/7 roadside assistance, 365 days a year—no worrying about flat tires or starting problems, and no worrying about towing or a rental (loaner) car. The company has your back if your car has any problems, and you have peace of mind.

Roadside assistance can be a life-saver. If you’re driving in the countryside and a tire goes flat, you’re covered. If the car won’t start and you’re in unfamiliar surroundings, help is only a phone call away.

Powertrain coverage with the McLaren CPO warranty also extends through the one- or two-year period with unlimited mileage within the plan you choose. The powertrain means all the parts and assemblies that transfer the power from the engine to the wheels. This includes the wheels, the axles, the transmission, and the engine, and all ancillary parts like gaskets, seals, and fluids.

The powertrain is arguably the most important element of the car. You can drive and get from point A to point B, for example, if the heater in the car doesn’t work. But if the transmission—a key element of the powertrain—fails, your car does not move, and neither do you.

In short, the McLaren CPO warranty bumper-to-bumper coverage includes almost everything and protects you against all factory defects and assembly problems.

Other parts and assemblies that the warranty covers are the heating and air conditioning systems; the electronics, including the ECU (electronic control unit), the electronic doors, windows, and locks; the audio system; and the lights. It covers the interior appointments like the seats, the restraint systems, and the flooring.

For the duration of the CPO warranty coverage, whether you choose a one-year or two-year plan, you are covered bumper-to-bumper for unlimited miles under the plan you choose. This includes the bumpers, fenders, roof, and all outside parts of the certified pre-owned vehicle. The warranty protects you against perforation, poor manufacturing, and inherent rust damage.

A certified pre-owned warranty (also called a CPO program) guarantees that a certified McLaren technician has checked all major parts and assemblies on the car before a dealership offers it for sale. This provides great peace of mind. Normal coverages include bumper-to-bumper parts and labor for nearly all parts and assemblies (excluding wear items like oil, tires, windshield wipers, and brakes), additional powertrain coverage, and roadside assistance.

You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

What We Like

In order for the company to consider CPO coverage on a used McLaren, the car must pass a multi-point inspection. This assures the buyer that the car has passed all major and minor tests for satisfactory operation. We also like the fact that the previous caretaker of the car has to have had all routine services done on the car. This is additional assurance that the car is well-maintained and functions properly. Factory-trained technicians must use McLaren parts and must perform all services so you know you’re getting the real deal. You, as the owner, pay no deductible or any extra costs for repairs under the CPO warranty. Coverage begins the day the original factory warranty ends. Any McLaren service center or dealer will cover warranty repairs.

We like that the McLaren CPO warranty is transferable to a new owner, if you need to do that. We also like the 24/7 roadside assistance that is included in the CPO package. It buys a large quantity of peace of mind for the duration of the one- or two-year service plan and for unlimited miles under the plan.

What We Don’t Like

There are a couple things we don’t like about this warranty, though. You must have the car fixed by a factory-trained technician. The tech must use genuine McLaren parts to fix the car. If one or both of these conditions are not met, the warranty repair is void. These conditions can be tough, since McLaren is a rare car. Finding parts can be difficult as well as finding a factory-trained technician to do the work.

While unlimited mileage sounds good, it is only for coverage during the 1-2-year warranty period. Once you are past the time limits, the mileage coverage disappears.

While a CPO warranty is available for other McLaren models, it is not available for the McLaren P1 model. Also, as the fine print indicates, “roadside assistance is not available in all markets.” The buyer must research to determine if roadside assistance is available in his or her area.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with McLaren vehicles:

McLaren F1: HVAC display/control units ($2,650 per pair)

McLaren F1: Water pump replacement ($5,250)

McLaren 650S Spider: one tie rod, one tire, and a rim ($5,000)

McLaren 650S Spider: scratch repair, quarter panel ($15,000)

FAQs

Q. Where can I take the car for a warranty repair?

A. You must take it to an authorized McLaren repair center or a shop with a certified McLaren repair technician who can work on the car.

Q. Is the CPO warranty transferable?

A. Yes. The CPO warranty is transferable to a new McLaren owner. You can find out the details about transferring the CPO warranty to another owner from a McLaren dealership.

Q. Is the CPO warranty transferable more than once?

A. The company website does not mention transferring the CPO warranty more than once. Therefore, we assume you can only transfer it once.

Is McLaren’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

If you are interested in buying a used McLaren sports vehicle, it is wise to consider buying one that includes a CPO warranty. This is because repair costs of any kind on a McLaren car are quite high. Once the original limited warranty is over, repairs can leave you vulnerable to high bills if you don’t have a CPO warranty. A McLaren CPO warranty covers almost all repairs, bumper-to-bumper, and comes with powertrain coverage.

The McLaren CPO warranty can not only help reduce costs, but it also provides peace of mind in the form of roadside assistance. Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, you can get help with flat tires, starting issues, fuel delivery, a rental car, and more.

