Warranty In-Depth

McLaren cars are amazing feats of modern technology. Whether you purchase a sport or super series McLaren, you’ll want the peace of mind that comes with an extended warranty. McLaren’s extended warranty can be purchased in 12- to 24-month increments and with a yearly mileage cap of 12,000 miles. Let us explain what your McLaren warranty will cover during that time.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

McLaren’s original new car warranty includes a very comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering nearly everything in the vehicle. There are a lot of components packed into these supercars, so that’s a large umbrella. The McLaren extended warranty is slightly less all-inclusive, so let’s explore what is covered.

In addition to basic equipment, there are many advanced systems in McLarens that you wouldn’t normally find in typical vehicles. Any air conditioning, braking, steering, and aerodynamic systems will be covered under the bumper-to-bumper coverage. Very often, issues with these systems can be tied back to electrical failures, so these and any other electrical issues will be covered under the bumper-to-bumper portion of the McLaren extended warranty.

It’s also important to highlight that any factory-fitted components will also be covered. This is a major feature of the McLaren extended limited warranty. These cars are hand-built individually and often include some custom touches. If McLaren installed something in the vehicle and it fails, they’ll cover it.

Powertrain Coverage

It doesn’t matter which model McLaren that you purchase, it’s going to have one of the most cutting-edge, highest-performing powertrains ever built. These cars are built with Formula 1 genetics, after all. Given these cars’ complicated natures, a powertrain warranty is nearly as important as the fuel they run on.

The McLaren powertrain coverage included with the extended warranty will take care of nearly all major mechanical breakdowns. Issues with the engine, transmission, transfer case, differentials, and driveshafts are covered. Between the part and the labor to replace it, some of these repairs could cost more than purchasing a new mid-size SUV.

Purchasing McLaren’s extended warranty to have the powertrain coverage in your corner may be the most important decision you make in regards to these cars. While they’re not unreliable, when things do go wrong, you can almost guarantee the repair will cost more than the yearly purchase price for the warranty.

Additional Coverage

McLaren offers several other coverages with your extended warranty purchase. You’ll benefit from extremely well-oiled roadside assistance as well as McLaren’s form of trip interruption insurance. Let’s go further into depth so you’ll understand what you’ll be getting for your money.

If you find yourself stranded on the side of the road in your McLaren, roadside assistance is only a call away. McLaren employs specially trained roadside engineers that will respond to your location and help you get back on the road. These engineers are often able to get you back up and running without a tow truck. Should that not be the case, they will assist in having your McLaren towed to a repair facility and will help you get to the location of your choosing.

Should this breakdown occur while you’re on vacation or just far from home, McLaren’s trip interruption insurance will stand in to lend a hand. This coverage will pay for one night in a hotel with reasonable accommodations. Also, McLaren will cover 48 hours of a vehicle rental so you can get to where you need to be.