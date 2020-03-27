LAST UPDATED: March 27, 2020
McLaren’s Extended Warranty
McLaren’s supercar extended warranty, explained for mere mortals
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.
PUBLISHED ON March 27, 2020
McLaren cars are some of the most captivating machines ever produced. These supercars are rarely seen, but when the opportunity arrives, it’s nearly impossible not to stop and stare. While they’re beautiful and lightning-fast, these hand-built wonders are also very expensive.
If you’re considering purchasing a McLaren, you could save some money by purchasing a used model and protecting it with McLaren’s Extended Warranty. Let us explain what we think is super and not so super about these wildly exotic cars.
Mclaren Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- Coverage for up to 12 years and unlimited mileage.
- Excellent roadside assistance.
- Any repairs will be completed by McLaren Academy-trained technicians with McLaren genuine parts.
Cons
- No exterior or interior coverage.
- Contracts are only available 12 or 24 months at a time.
- Quirky rules about when you’re eligible to purchase the extended warranty.
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.
Warranty In-Depth
McLaren cars are amazing feats of modern technology. Whether you purchase a sport or super series McLaren, you’ll want the peace of mind that comes with an extended warranty. McLaren’s extended warranty can be purchased in 12- to 24-month increments and with a yearly mileage cap of 12,000 miles. Let us explain what your McLaren warranty will cover during that time.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
McLaren’s original new car warranty includes a very comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering nearly everything in the vehicle. There are a lot of components packed into these supercars, so that’s a large umbrella. The McLaren extended warranty is slightly less all-inclusive, so let’s explore what is covered.
In addition to basic equipment, there are many advanced systems in McLarens that you wouldn’t normally find in typical vehicles. Any air conditioning, braking, steering, and aerodynamic systems will be covered under the bumper-to-bumper coverage. Very often, issues with these systems can be tied back to electrical failures, so these and any other electrical issues will be covered under the bumper-to-bumper portion of the McLaren extended warranty.
It’s also important to highlight that any factory-fitted components will also be covered. This is a major feature of the McLaren extended limited warranty. These cars are hand-built individually and often include some custom touches. If McLaren installed something in the vehicle and it fails, they’ll cover it.
Powertrain Coverage
It doesn’t matter which model McLaren that you purchase, it’s going to have one of the most cutting-edge, highest-performing powertrains ever built. These cars are built with Formula 1 genetics, after all. Given these cars’ complicated natures, a powertrain warranty is nearly as important as the fuel they run on.
The McLaren powertrain coverage included with the extended warranty will take care of nearly all major mechanical breakdowns. Issues with the engine, transmission, transfer case, differentials, and driveshafts are covered. Between the part and the labor to replace it, some of these repairs could cost more than purchasing a new mid-size SUV.
Purchasing McLaren’s extended warranty to have the powertrain coverage in your corner may be the most important decision you make in regards to these cars. While they’re not unreliable, when things do go wrong, you can almost guarantee the repair will cost more than the yearly purchase price for the warranty.
Additional Coverage
McLaren offers several other coverages with your extended warranty purchase. You’ll benefit from extremely well-oiled roadside assistance as well as McLaren’s form of trip interruption insurance. Let’s go further into depth so you’ll understand what you’ll be getting for your money.
If you find yourself stranded on the side of the road in your McLaren, roadside assistance is only a call away. McLaren employs specially trained roadside engineers that will respond to your location and help you get back on the road. These engineers are often able to get you back up and running without a tow truck. Should that not be the case, they will assist in having your McLaren towed to a repair facility and will help you get to the location of your choosing.
Should this breakdown occur while you’re on vacation or just far from home, McLaren’s trip interruption insurance will stand in to lend a hand. This coverage will pay for one night in a hotel with reasonable accommodations. Also, McLaren will cover 48 hours of a vehicle rental so you can get to where you need to be.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Extended Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
What We Like
If we’re being realistic, McLaren’s roadside assistance is a major factor when it comes to having peace of mind. Not only are you getting someone to respond to your location, but that person is also specially trained by McLaren to help get your issues resolved. This will help to avoid someone who doesn’t understand these cars doing further damage.
We also like that any issues you have will be diagnosed and sorted out by McLaren Academy-trained technicians. These cars are far too advanced for the average mechanic to take a shot at repairing. Having knowledgeable technicians work on the car and use only McLaren OEM parts provides complete reassurance.
Finally, we really like the potential to have your McLaren covered under the extended warranty for a term of 12-years. There are very few vehicle manufacturers today that offer terms this long, and when you’re spending as much as you are on a vehicle, we’re happy to see that McLaren is providing some peace of mind to its customers.
What We Don’t Like
McLaren has some strange terms when it comes to purchasing your warranty. While the warranty can cover your McLaren for up to 12 years, it’s only available in one- or two-year increments. There’s no contract guaranteeing the price won’t go up or that certain coverages will always be available. This leaves too much gray area for our liking.
You can purchase an extended warranty for any McLaren less than 5 years old and with less than 75,000 miles. However, you have to own the vehicle for 90 or more days first. Three months is a long time to hold onto a vehicle this expensive without some reassurance that a repair will be covered. If your McLaren retailer provides an interim warranty, you might be okay taking this risk.
Maintaining these vehicles is a very expensive endeavor. You’ll pay five times as much for a service on a McLaren as you would on a Mustang or Tacoma. McLaren doesn’t include an extended service contract with this warranty. You can purchase one separately, but that’s an added cost to an already expensive purchase.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with McLaren vehicles are:
- McLaren 12C: HVAC displays replacement ($2,650)
- McLaren 12C: Transmission seal replacement ($28,000)
- McLaren 12C: Broken tire spoiler ($85)
FAQs
Now that you know about the coverage details, common issues, and what we do and don’t like, you’re probably feeling better prepared to make a decision on the McLaren limited extended warranty. We’re going to answer some of the most frequently asked questions, so if you’re still unsure about something, read ahead to see if we address it.
Q. How can I put a claim in for a warranty repair?
A. If your vehicle is operational, you can take the vehicle and accompanying warranty paperwork to a McLaren retailer for repair.
Q. Is the McLaren extended warranty transferable if I sell my car?
A. Yes, but the transfer has to be completed through a McLaren retailer within 30 days of the sale.
Q. Are used McLarens reliable vehicles?
A. Owners’ forums will make it seem like these cars are not reliable, but those forums are where people go when they have problems. If maintained properly, they are generally reliable.
Is McLaren’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
There are certain aspects of the warranty that could use some adjusting; we won’t deny that. However, one repair could cost as much as 12 years of coverage. When you consider how expensive repairs on these vehicles are, it would appear that safeguarding yourself from a bank account–draining breakdown is definitely worth it.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- McLaren Website
- McLaren Recalls
- McLaren Customer Care Contact: +44 (0) 1483 261500
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.