Chrysler’s Extended Warranty: More Bang for your Buck?

When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you may want to purchase an extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract. Chrysler's extended service, under Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP), is often the next step once the bumper-to-bumper warranty on your new vehicle comes to an end.

Mopar Vehicle Protection lengthens the coverage for relatively new models with a near-expired warranty. The Chrysler umbrella also includes brands such as Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, which offer matching extended warranties through Mopar. Check out our review of Chrysler's vehicle protection plans.

Extended Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage: up to 8 years or 120,000 miles

up to 8 years or 120,000 miles Max Age or Mileage: 4 years or 48,000 miles

4 years or 48,000 miles Roadside Assistance: Yes

Yes Financing: $200, $100 and $0 deductible levels, depending on the plan and term

$200, $100 and $0 deductible levels, depending on the plan and term Transferability: Yes

Yes Pros Extensive component coverage 24-hour roadside assistance and towing services Car rental allowance Key fob replacement

Cons Repairs must be done at the dealership you purchased the plan Coverage must overlap the standard factory warranty



Extended Warranty In-Depth

The Chrysler extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. This extra service specifically provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you choose. The repairs are carried out by certified, factory-trained technicians and involve genuine Mopar parts.

The extended service contract can be activated on Chrysler vehicles covered by a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty within four years of the in-service date and 48,000 miles. It's intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original warranty expires.

Many car owners choose to wait to purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection when their factory warranty nears the end. Chrysler’s two main coverage protection plans are Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Component Coverage

The Maximum Care plan is an exclusionary extended warranty, meaning it covers everything except specific components listed by the manufacturer. This is helpful because it lets you know exactly what to expect should a problem occur. The only parts and labor not covered by the Maximum Care plan are:

Maintenance services and items used in such services

Glass and plastic lenses

Body and paint items, including soft trim

Wear items such as manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums and belts

Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches

The plan covers 5,000 components and items as well as heated seats and steering wheels, power liftgate motors, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, factory-installed remote start systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup assist cameras.

Maximum Care is available with a variety of terms, from two to eight years and 60,000 miles to two to eight years and 125,000 miles. Coverage continues for the length of time and mileage you select.

The Added Care Plus plan is inclusionary and extends powertrain and component coverage on over 850 major components related to the engine, transmission, drive system (rear wheel, front wheel, and AWD), steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, instrumentation, etc.

Coverage on the Added Care Plus plan ranges from five to eight years in the following mileage terms: 60,000 miles, 75,000 miles, 85,000 miles, 100,000 miles, or 125,000 miles.