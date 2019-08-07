Chrysler’s Factory Warranty: How It Compares to Others
The Chrysler factory warranty may be short in duration but it has several perks
All Chrysler vehicles come with a basic factory warranty that protects the vehicle from issues that may arise during the warranty's time. It's a pretty standard factory warranty compared to those from other major automakers. While it’s a little on the short side in terms of length, it features inclusions other manufacturers don’t necessarily offer.
If you're thinking of purchasing a Chrysler 300, Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, or another model, be sure to check out some important details about the vehicle’s warranty.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage: 3 years or 36,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Towing: To the nearest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership
- Transferable: Yes
- Pros
- A sweeping list of inclusions in the comprehensive warranty
- A good powertrain warranty duration
- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Electric Vehicles are eligible for significant towing coverage
- Cons
- Bumper-to-bumper duration is rather short
- Roadside assistance duration is shorter than some competitor brands
- Few benefits besides towing, transferable warranty, etc.
Warranty In-Depth
Both of Chrysler’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are offered through Mopar, the customer care segment of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Chrysler umbrella also includes brands such as Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, which offer matching factory warranties through Mopar.
In general, Chrysler’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are rather standard in their coverage periods when compared to competitor brands.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The basic limited warranty coverage protects a new Chrysler vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comprehensive warranty protects nearly everything from the vehicle's body to its electrical systems.
Similar to other factory limited warranties, construction and design defects are included. Towing to a Chrysler-owned dealership is also part of the warranty.
However, tires are not included, nor are general wear and tear, accidents, or modifications, which are often part of extended and third-party options.
Powertrain Coverage
The five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty covers nearly all engine and transmission parts. This includes engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front, rear, or all-wheel drive).
Towing is covered, and the warranty is transferable.
Additional Coverage
Chrysler offers a five-year or 60,000-mile roadside assistance service. It's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. The service accommodates flat tires, jump starts, and other mechanical issues.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Electric Vehicles that can’t be driven due to part failure that is covered by the limited warranty are eligible for standard towing coverage for 10 years or up to 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.
If you have a little extra money to spend, you can purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection, which administers services via certified technicians with OEM parts. Some Mopar products have separate warranties with different time and mileage limitations and coverage that is not part of the Basic Limited Warranty.
What We Like
Chrysler's warranty is nearly comprehensive. Most new vehicles don't have any problems during the first years of service, and this warranty should ease any worries you may have should a problem occur. After the limited warranty expires, Chrysler's powertrain warranty will still be in effect, prolonging its value.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Electric Vehicles covered by the limited warranty are eligible for standard towing coverage for 10 years or up to 150,000 miles.
If you choose to sell your new Chrysler vehicle within a short period of time, the transferable warranty can be a selling point. In addition, the included roadside assistance package is beneficial if you get stuck while traveling.
What We Don’t Like
Like most factory warranties, the Chrysler coverage has some constraints. While it covers a significant number of parts, it doesn't cover certain circumstances, such as major modifications, accidents, general wear and tear, weather damage, etc.
Overall, the coverage period is not very long compared to some other automakers' factory warranties. The mileage limitation alone can easily be surpassed within a short period of time if you drive frequently. Finally, roadside assistance is not as robust as those offered by some competitor brands.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Chrysler vehicles:
- Chrysler 300: Check engine light diagnosis and testing ($208-$276)
- Chrysler 300: Cabin air filter replacement ($65-$74)
- Chrysler 300M: Window regulator replacement ($946-$976)
FAQs
Q. How do I transfer my Chrysler warranty?
A: An authorized Chrysler dealership must process a "Transfer of Application" for you. There is usually a fee for this service.
Q: Does Chrysler offer an extended warranty?
A: Chrysler provides an extended warranty protection plan after your factory warranty expires through Mopar, the service arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Mopar Vehicle Protection is a factory-backed extended service warranty with lifetime coverage and unlimited mileage so your Chrysler is covered for as long as you own it.
Q: How do I determine the status of my Chrysler warranty?
A: To find out the terms of your warranty, call the dealership where you purchased the vehicle. Alternatively, you can research your VIN number.
Is Chrysler's Warranty Worth It?
Chrysler's factory warranty is on par with the industry standard when it comes to duration. While both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are rather short, the coverage is long enough to protect a new vehicle through its first years of service life.
What makes Chrysler and its coordinating brands stand out is the bumper-to-bumper warranty, which is quite comprehensive in that it offers more coverage than many other automakers.
If you're in the market for a new Chrysler, the factory warranty should protect your vehicle from unexpected defects and other problems.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Chrysler Website
- Chrysler Recalls
- Chrysler Phone Number: 1-800-334-9200
