Chrysler’s Factory Warranty: How It Compares to Others

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

All Chrysler vehicles come with a basic factory warranty that protects the vehicle from issues that may arise during the warranty's time. It's a pretty standard factory warranty compared to those from other major automakers. While it’s a little on the short side in terms of length, it features inclusions other manufacturers don’t necessarily offer.

If you're thinking of purchasing a Chrysler 300, Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, or another model, be sure to check out some important details about the vehicle’s warranty.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years or 36,000 miles

: 3 years or 36,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 5 years or 60,000 miles

: 5 years or 60,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 5 years or 60,000 miles

: 5 years or 60,000 miles Towing: To the nearest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership

To the nearest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership Transferable: Yes

Yes Pros A sweeping list of inclusions in the comprehensive warranty A good powertrain warranty duration Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Electric Vehicles are eligible for significant towing coverage

Cons Bumper-to-bumper duration is rather short Roadside assistance duration is shorter than some competitor brands Few benefits besides towing, transferable warranty, etc.



Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. Not in California? No worries, there’s something for you too.

The plan lineup from autopom! has something for everyone looking for extra coverage for their vehicle. You can easily find the right coverage, from basic powertrain plans to full comprehensive warranties.

All it takes is a short glance at the number of plans autopom! offers to see just how many options you have to find the right plan. Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

Both of Chrysler’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are offered through Mopar, the customer care segment of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Chrysler umbrella also includes brands such as Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, which offer matching factory warranties through Mopar.

In general, Chrysler’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are rather standard in their coverage periods when compared to competitor brands.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic limited warranty coverage protects a new Chrysler vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comprehensive warranty protects nearly everything from the vehicle's body to its electrical systems.

Similar to other factory limited warranties, construction and design defects are included. Towing to a Chrysler-owned dealership is also part of the warranty.

However, tires are not included, nor are general wear and tear, accidents, or modifications, which are often part of extended and third-party options.

Powertrain Coverage

The five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty covers nearly all engine and transmission parts. This includes engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front, rear, or all-wheel drive).

Towing is covered, and the warranty is transferable.

Additional Coverage

Chrysler offers a five-year or 60,000-mile roadside assistance service. It's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. The service accommodates flat tires, jump starts, and other mechanical issues.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Electric Vehicles that can’t be driven due to part failure that is covered by the limited warranty are eligible for standard towing coverage for 10 years or up to 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

If you have a little extra money to spend, you can purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection, which administers services via certified technicians with OEM parts. Some Mopar products have separate warranties with different time and mileage limitations and coverage that is not part of the Basic Limited Warranty.