Is Audi’s Extended Warranty a Good Investment or a Waste of Money?

When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you may want to lengthen the coverage with an extended warranty, which is also known as a vehicle service contract. Audi offers its customers three Vehicle Service Protection (VSP) plans. When the bumper-to-bumper or powertrain warranty on new Audi vehicles comes to an end, these plans take over where it leaves off.

The VSP is designed to protect Audi owners from expenses that come with unexpected repairs. The coverage options are related to mechanical repairs, including parts and labor. It's something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance. Check out our review of Audi's vehicle protection plans to see if any of them are worth purchasing.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage: 10 years or 120,000 miles

10 years or 120,000 miles Roadside Assistance: Yes

Yes Financing: Deductible options of $0, $100, and $250 per visit

Deductible options of $0, $100, and $250 per visit Transferability: Yes

Pros

Cancelable at any time after 30 days. 24-hour roadside assistance. Repairs can be carried out at both dealers and authorized service facilities. A deductible is waived in certain circumstances.

Cons

Doesn’t cover accidents, vandalism, or weather-related issues. Towing reimbursement has its limitations.

Warranty In-Depth

The Audi extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to 10 years or 120,000 miles.

This extra service specifically provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you choose. You’ll also receive genuine Audi parts and service for your vehicle.

Not all vehicle models may be eligible for coverage, so Audi advises customers to contact their dealers for more information about restrictions and limitations. The VSP is intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original factory warranty expires.

Many new car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end. Audi’s three main coverage protection plans are Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum.

Component Coverage

The automaker's lowest level of protection is its Powertrain coverage, which includes the vehicle’s engine, transmission, transaxle or transfer case, drive axle(s), and certain hybrid/electric components. In the middle is the Gold level, which includes Powertrain coverage as well as front and rear suspension, climate control, fuel, electrical, and certain additional hybrid/electric components

The third and final tier, Platinum, offers the most benefits. It's exclusionary, meaning it covers everything except specific components listed by the manufacturer. This is helpful because it lets you know exactly what to expect should a problem occur. The Platinum coverage includes all mechanical parts if there's a mechanical breakdown unless they are specifically listed as “not covered.”

The following exclusions may also apply:

Mechanical breakdowns covered by the vehicle’s manufacturer’s warranty

Mechanical breakdowns caused by accident, collision, vandalism, or weather-related conditions

Mechanical breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance or pre-existing conditions

Other components not covered by the Platinum plan include maintenance items such as spark plugs and wiper blades, as well as items such as trim pieces, upholstery, and body panels.

Additional Perks

While some extended warranties require you to bring your vehicle to the dealership in which you purchased the coverage, Audi allows you to receive warranty repairs at any participating Audi dealership as well as other authorized service providers or service centers.

Its 24-hour roadside assistance plan provides a $100 per occurrence package. It includes flat-tire assistance, battery service, fuel delivery, and lockout services. The plan also provides a $100 reimbursement for towing to the nearest Audi dealer or authorized service provider. If it costs more than $100, you have to pay the remaining fee.

In the event that repairs take a long time to correct, Audi offers rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for up to 10 days. The automaker's extended warranty also features trip interruption coverage valued at $200 per day for a maximum of five days (or a total of $1,000 per occurrence).

The extended Audi warranty is transferable to a private party for a $50 fee, and it has several deductible options: $0, $100 “disappearing,” $100, and $250 per visit. The $100 disappearing deductible is waived if car repairs are made at the selling dealership.

Finally, the VSP can be canceled at any time after 30 days with a possible $50 fee tacked on.

Audi also has additional coverage for purchase, including 1) Lease-End Protection, which covers up to $10,000 of excess wear-and-tear charges, 2) Multi-Coverage Protection, which preserves the vehicle’s appearance and performance, and 3) Tire and Wheel Protection, which covers their replacement for up to seven years if they’re damaged by road hazards.