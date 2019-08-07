Is Audi’s Extended Warranty a Good Investment or a Waste of Money?
The pros and cons of Audi’s extended warranty program
When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you may want to lengthen the coverage with an extended warranty, which is also known as a vehicle service contract. Audi offers its customers three Vehicle Service Protection (VSP) plans. When the bumper-to-bumper or powertrain warranty on new Audi vehicles comes to an end, these plans take over where it leaves off.
The VSP is designed to protect Audi owners from expenses that come with unexpected repairs. The coverage options are related to mechanical repairs, including parts and labor. It's something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance. Check out our review of Audi's vehicle protection plans to see if any of them are worth purchasing.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: 10 years or 120,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: Yes
- Financing: Deductible options of $0, $100, and $250 per visit
- Transferability: Yes
Pros
- Cancelable at any time after 30 days.
- 24-hour roadside assistance.
- Repairs can be carried out at both dealers and authorized service facilities.
- A deductible is waived in certain circumstances.
Cons
- Doesn’t cover accidents, vandalism, or weather-related issues.
- Towing reimbursement has its limitations.
Warranty In-Depth
The Audi extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to 10 years or 120,000 miles.
This extra service specifically provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you choose. You’ll also receive genuine Audi parts and service for your vehicle.
Not all vehicle models may be eligible for coverage, so Audi advises customers to contact their dealers for more information about restrictions and limitations. The VSP is intended to help out with maintenance and routine part replacements after the original factory warranty expires.
Many new car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end. Audi’s three main coverage protection plans are Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum.
Component Coverage
The automaker's lowest level of protection is its Powertrain coverage, which includes the vehicle’s engine, transmission, transaxle or transfer case, drive axle(s), and certain hybrid/electric components. In the middle is the Gold level, which includes Powertrain coverage as well as front and rear suspension, climate control, fuel, electrical, and certain additional hybrid/electric components
The third and final tier, Platinum, offers the most benefits. It's exclusionary, meaning it covers everything except specific components listed by the manufacturer. This is helpful because it lets you know exactly what to expect should a problem occur. The Platinum coverage includes all mechanical parts if there's a mechanical breakdown unless they are specifically listed as “not covered.”
The following exclusions may also apply:
- Mechanical breakdowns covered by the vehicle’s manufacturer’s warranty
- Mechanical breakdowns caused by accident, collision, vandalism, or weather-related conditions
- Mechanical breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance or pre-existing conditions
Other components not covered by the Platinum plan include maintenance items such as spark plugs and wiper blades, as well as items such as trim pieces, upholstery, and body panels.
Additional Perks
While some extended warranties require you to bring your vehicle to the dealership in which you purchased the coverage, Audi allows you to receive warranty repairs at any participating Audi dealership as well as other authorized service providers or service centers.
Its 24-hour roadside assistance plan provides a $100 per occurrence package. It includes flat-tire assistance, battery service, fuel delivery, and lockout services. The plan also provides a $100 reimbursement for towing to the nearest Audi dealer or authorized service provider. If it costs more than $100, you have to pay the remaining fee.
In the event that repairs take a long time to correct, Audi offers rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for up to 10 days. The automaker's extended warranty also features trip interruption coverage valued at $200 per day for a maximum of five days (or a total of $1,000 per occurrence).
The extended Audi warranty is transferable to a private party for a $50 fee, and it has several deductible options: $0, $100 “disappearing,” $100, and $250 per visit. The $100 disappearing deductible is waived if car repairs are made at the selling dealership.
Finally, the VSP can be canceled at any time after 30 days with a possible $50 fee tacked on.
Audi also has additional coverage for purchase, including 1) Lease-End Protection, which covers up to $10,000 of excess wear-and-tear charges, 2) Multi-Coverage Protection, which preserves the vehicle’s appearance and performance, and 3) Tire and Wheel Protection, which covers their replacement for up to seven years if they’re damaged by road hazards.
What We Like
The draw of an extended warranty such as the Audi Vehicle Service Protection plan is its coverage of components and added benefits such as roadside assistance. The Platinum plan, in particular, is pretty extensive when it comes to inclusions and is much more comprehensive than the automaker's two other lower-tier options.
One aspect of the VSP plan that is appealing is you can bring a disabled vehicle to any Audi dealer or an authorized service provider for repairs, which gives you a few more options should an unexpected problem occur during a road trip.
Another benefit is its roadside assistance. If you drive a lot and are not mechanically inclined, the service can be very helpful, particularly on long trips. It's comforting to have that peace of mind if your vehicle fails to start, runs out of gas, or you accidentally lock your keys inside of it.
In addition, you can cancel the VSP at any time for a small fee, which prevents headaches and arguing with the dealership over discontinuing the service.
What We Don’t Like
One of the problems with Audi Vehicle Service Protection is something that's common with many manufacturer-specific extended warranties. It doesn't cover mechanical breakdowns related to accidents, vandalism, or weather-related conditions.
If you're involved in a collision, your child dents the door with a playground ball, or the garage floods, the protection plan is unlikely to cover it. In addition, if you improperly maintain the vehicle or it has pre-existing conditions, the VSP won't kick in.
Another downside is the plan only provides a $100 reimbursement for towing. You will have to pay extra if your vehicle breaks down far from an Audi dealer or authorized service provider and towing exceeds the $100 occurrence limit.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Audi vehicles:
- Audi A4 Quattro: Catalytic converter replacement ($1221-$1290)
- Audi A4: Valve cover gasket replacement ($189-$255)
- Audi A4: Ignition coil, spark plug and spark plug wire replacement ($327-$425)
- Audi A7 Quattro: Headlight bulb replacement ($295-$345)
- Audi A8 Quattro: Thermostat replacement ($522-$640)
- Audi TT Quattro: Catalytic converter replacement ($1601-$1665)
FAQs
Q. Do I need an extended warranty?
A. It's up to you and the type of vehicle you own. If it's older and is prone to problems that require attention, an extended warranty may help you save money.
Q. Are Audis expensive to maintain?
A. They can be somewhat expensive to repair and maintain. Audi vehicles have an annual estimated repair cost of $1,011.That alone may make an extended warranty a desirable add-on.
Q. How much does an extended warranty cost?
A. Typically, an extended car warranty can cost several hundred dollars each year. However, each policy is different depending on the manufacturer, and different plans cover different things.
Is Audi’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
People have mixed feelings about extended warranties. Some stay away from them because they don't want to pay extra for the coverage. This makes sense with basic extended warranties because they simply lengthen the defect repair coverage of manufacturer warranties. However, Audi’s VSP, particularly its Platinum plan, can be quite useful.
The Platinum plan has minimal exclusions and covers numerous components, which is helpful if you don't want to spend too much on repair bills. Overall, the VSP plans may be less of a draw if like to work on your own vehicle or drive it less frequently than the average person. Basically, it's up to you if the coverage and perks are worth several hundred dollars in extra payments each year.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Audi Website
- Audi Recalls
- Audi Phone Number: 1-888-237-2834
