The Lexus Factory Warranty: Is The Automaker’s Coverage Worth It?
If you’re in the market for a new Lexus, check out the warranty conditions before making a purchase
All-new Lexus vehicles come with a standard factory warranty that aims to keep you covered if you have problems with your vehicle during the first few years and/or several thousand miles on the road. The automaker provides a decent factory warranty compared to some of its competitors and one that’s more robust than average. If you're looking to buy a new Lexus, it's important that you're aware of what the warranty will provide as well as its limitations.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage: 4 years or 50,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 6 years or 72,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: 4 years (new vehicles) and 2 years and unlimited miles on an L/Certified vehicle
- Towing: To the nearest Lexus dealership or an alternative repair facility
- Anti-Perforation Coverage: 6 years and unlimited miles
- Hybrid System Coverage: 8 years or 100,000 miles
- Parts Coverage: 1 year and unlimited mileage
- Wheel alignment and balancing: 1 year or 12,000 miles
- Transferable: Yes
- Pros
- Long powertrain warranty duration.
- Additional coverage for hybrid vehicles.
- Parts coverage for one year, except for batteries
- Cons
- A shorter bumper-to-bumper warranty period compared to some other manufacturer warranties.
- Wheel alignment and balancing are only covered for one year or 12,000 miles.
Warranty In-Depth
The basic warranty is intended to cover nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems. However, tires are covered by a separate warranty provided by the tire manufacturer.
Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota, and its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are slightly better than its parent company regarding the coverage periods.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The basic warranty coverage protects a new Lexus vehicle for up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever occurs first. This warranty covers repairs and adjustments to correct defects in materials or workmanship of any part supplied by Lexus.
The exceptions are certain situations such as fire, accidents, thefts, water contamination, and normal wear and tear maintenance services (i.e., replacement of fluids, filters, spark plugs, fuses, worn wiper blades, brake pads, etc.).
The basic warranty limits the scope of the coverage compared to most extended and third-party warranty options.
Powertrain Coverage
The 70,000-mile powertrain limited warranty is slightly better than some competitors in its offerings, covering most of the engine and transmission components for six years.
Specifically, you will get coverage for engine parts, which includes the cylinder block and head and all internal parts, timing belt and cover, flywheel, oil pan, water pump, fuel pump, engine mounts, engine control computer, seals and gaskets.
The powertrain warranty also covers transmission/transaxle parts (case and all internal parts, torque converter, clutch cover, mounts, engine control computer, seals and gaskets), and the front-wheel-drive system or rear-wheel drive system.
Additional Coverage
Lexus provides hybrid vehicles with an eight-year or 100,000-mile hybrid system warranty. It covers the hybrid control module, hybrid battery control module, hybrid battery, and inverter with converter.
The roadside assistance includes battery jump-starts, tire changes, lockouts, and fuel delivery and towing. The automaker provides emergency service 24 hours a day, 365 days per year for four years on a new vehicle and two years or unlimited miles on an L/Certified vehicle based on the vehicle's original date of purchase.
The company also provides a Service Part Warranty. It's a one-year warranty, regardless of mileage. Any repair or replacement resulting from a defect in the service part is covered, with the exception of batteries, from the date the part was installed or the remainder of any applicable new vehicle warranty, whichever provides greater coverage.
The Corrosion Perforation Warranty covers repair or replacement of any original body panel that rusts, but it's subject to the exceptions listed in the Basic Warranty. Coverage is for six years, regardless of mileage.
Lexus also has an optional Accessory Limited Warranty for genuine parts and accessories to replace or repair any accessory that is defective. For accessories purchased at the same time as the new vehicle, the Lexus Accessory Warranty coverage is four years or 50,000 miles from the vehicle’s in-service date. When accessories are purchased following a new vehicle purchase, coverage is one year for parts and labor, regardless of mileage.
What We Like
The factory car warranty is fairly comprehensive, making it a decent deal for new Lexus owners. Lexuses are some of the most dependable cars on the road, so they likely won't experience any major problems during the first few years that you drive them. However, it's still good to have a comprehensive warranty in case something goes awry.
Since the warranty is transferable, it's a bonus for potential buyers if you plan on quickly reselling your Lexus. Also, if you're a hybrid owner, you’ll have peace of mind in case the system fails prematurely. In addition, the factory warranty offers extras such as roadside assistance, towing, and parts coverage.
What We Don’t Like
The main problem with the Lexus factory warranty is its limitations, which is common across the board with most factory warranties. Even though the basic warranty is comprehensive in the parts that it covers, the circumstances it covers them in are limited. For example, the list of exclusions includes the following:
- Major modifications
- Periodic maintenance costs
- Weather damage
- General wear and tear
- Improper repairs
- Water contamination
While the bumper-to-bumper warranty is slightly better than the average factory warranty offered by other automakers, it's still not as good as some of its competitors that offer warranties that cover more years and mileage.
In addition, if you are a frequent driver or commute long distances, you may exceed the mileage limitation within a couple of years. The roadside assistance limits are also short compared to some competitor warranties.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Lexus vehicles:
- Lexus GS300: Sludge build up in the engine ($134-$149 for an oil change)
- Lexus GX470: Clunking noise from the rear of the vehicle when stopping (diagnostic and testing $88-$111)
- Lexus ES300: Check engine light due to failed oxygen sensor (diagnostic and testing $88-$111)
- Lexus IS250: Clicking noise from rear suspension (diagnostic and testing $88-$111)
FAQs
Q: Do all-new Lexus vehicles come with a factory warranty?
A: Yes, they have both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties.
Q: Do use Lexus vehicles come with a factory warranty?
A: Lexus provides a two-year, unlimited miles warranty only on an L/Certified vehicle.
Q: Does the factory warranty automatically transfer to a new owner?
A: No. The transfer has to be done by the new owner by who must provide proof of ownership.
Q. Can Toyota do warranty work on a Lexus?
A. No. While you can service your Lexus vehicle at a Toyota dealership because they share many of the same mechanical components, warranty services must be carried out at a Lexus dealership.
Q. Should I buy an extended Lexus warranty?
A. Many Lexus owners keep their vehicles for 10 years or more than 100,000 miles, so an extended warranty is not a bad idea. Lexus-branded extended protection plans aren't the only option for Lexus owners looking to extend coverage after their factory warranties have expired. You can forego Lexus's own plan in favor of what is known as a third-party, independent Vehicle Service Contract.
Q: Are Lexuses expensive to fix?
A: Many parts on a Lexus come from Toyota, which is one of the world's largest automakers. As a result, many of the parts are common and readily available. Statistically, Lexus is one of the lowest-maintenance cars during the first 10 years of its life.
Q: Does Lexus include free maintenance?
A: Every new Lexus includes complementary first and second vehicle service agreements They are provided at six months or 5,000 miles and one year or 10,000 miles.
Is Lexus’ Warranty Worth It?
The Lexus factory warranty is a pretty decent offering from the manufacturer for any new vehicle.
The coverage limits of both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are better than average, and the coverage is long enough to protect a new vehicle during the most common period for factory defects.
If you have your eyes on a new Lexus, you should feel pretty confident with the included factory warranty.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Lexus phone number: 1-800-255-3987
- Lexus website
- Lexus recalls
