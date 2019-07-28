The Lexus Factory Warranty: Is The Automaker’s Coverage Worth It?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

All-new Lexus vehicles come with a standard factory warranty that aims to keep you covered if you have problems with your vehicle during the first few years and/or several thousand miles on the road. The automaker provides a decent factory warranty compared to some of its competitors and one that’s more robust than average. If you're looking to buy a new Lexus, it's important that you're aware of what the warranty will provide as well as its limitations.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 72,000 miles

: 6 years or 72,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 4 years (new vehicles) and 2 years and unlimited miles on an L/Certified vehicle

: 4 years (new vehicles) and 2 years and unlimited miles on an L/Certified vehicle Towing : To the nearest Lexus dealership or an alternative repair facility

: To the nearest Lexus dealership or an alternative repair facility Anti-Perforation Coverage : 6 years and unlimited miles

: 6 years and unlimited miles Hybrid System Coverage: 8 years or 100,000 miles

8 years or 100,000 miles Parts Coverage: 1 year and unlimited mileage

1 year and unlimited mileage Wheel alignment and balancing: 1 year or 12,000 miles

1 year or 12,000 miles Transferable: Yes

Yes Pros Long powertrain warranty duration. Additional coverage for hybrid vehicles. Parts coverage for one year, except for batteries

Cons A shorter bumper-to-bumper warranty period compared to some other manufacturer warranties. Wheel alignment and balancing are only covered for one year or 12,000 miles.



Warranty In-Depth

The basic warranty is intended to cover nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems. However, tires are covered by a separate warranty provided by the tire manufacturer.

Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota, and its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are slightly better than its parent company regarding the coverage periods.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic warranty coverage protects a new Lexus vehicle for up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever occurs first. This warranty covers repairs and adjustments to correct defects in materials or workmanship of any part supplied by Lexus.

The exceptions are certain situations such as fire, accidents, thefts, water contamination, and normal wear and tear maintenance services (i.e., replacement of fluids, filters, spark plugs, fuses, worn wiper blades, brake pads, etc.).

The basic warranty limits the scope of the coverage compared to most extended and third-party warranty options.

Powertrain Coverage

The 70,000-mile powertrain limited warranty is slightly better than some competitors in its offerings, covering most of the engine and transmission components for six years.

Specifically, you will get coverage for engine parts, which includes the cylinder block and head and all internal parts, timing belt and cover, flywheel, oil pan, water pump, fuel pump, engine mounts, engine control computer, seals and gaskets.

The powertrain warranty also covers transmission/transaxle parts (case and all internal parts, torque converter, clutch cover, mounts, engine control computer, seals and gaskets), and the front-wheel-drive system or rear-wheel drive system.

Additional Coverage

Lexus provides hybrid vehicles with an eight-year or 100,000-mile hybrid system warranty. It covers the hybrid control module, hybrid battery control module, hybrid battery, and inverter with converter.

The roadside assistance includes battery jump-starts, tire changes, lockouts, and fuel delivery and towing. The automaker provides emergency service 24 hours a day, 365 days per year for four years on a new vehicle and two years or unlimited miles on an L/Certified vehicle based on the vehicle's original date of purchase.

The company also provides a Service Part Warranty. It's a one-year warranty, regardless of mileage. Any repair or replacement resulting from a defect in the service part is covered, with the exception of batteries, from the date the part was installed or the remainder of any applicable new vehicle warranty, whichever provides greater coverage.

The Corrosion Perforation Warranty covers repair or replacement of any original body panel that rusts, but it's subject to the exceptions listed in the Basic Warranty. Coverage is for six years, regardless of mileage.

Lexus also has an optional Accessory Limited Warranty for genuine parts and accessories to replace or repair any accessory that is defective. For accessories purchased at the same time as the new vehicle, the Lexus Accessory Warranty coverage is four years or 50,000 miles from the vehicle’s in-service date. When accessories are purchased following a new vehicle purchase, coverage is one year for parts and labor, regardless of mileage.