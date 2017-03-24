Watch This Crazy Engine Rig That Bugatti Uses To Simulate Nürburgring Runs
The hefty W-16 straps in for a ride on this high-dollar machine.
You didn't expect the development of a multi-million dollar hypercar to be simple, did you? Power is obviously a major focus for Bugatti, but the automaker went through extensive testing to make sure engine components were up to par for its impressive Chiron. Even though many customers will keep their Chiron on the road (or in the garage), Bugatti wants to make sure that the quad-turbo W-16 can handle track duty on the seldom occasion. The rig you see here is used to simulate runs of the Nürburgring to ensure the 8.0-liter engine is fully fed with oil and coolant at each twist and turn.
Despite the oddness of this particular device, many manufacturers use similar machines to test their engines for high performance runs. By running their power plants through these imitations, manufacturers can measure and analyze important statistics that are crucial to reliability. That becomes especially important when you're on the world's toughest track, one that has more than 70 corners with various changes in altitude.
Most importantly, this is a cost-saving measure for boutique manufacturers like Bugatti. Although a machine like this costs a ton, it's much less expensive than actually crashing a Chiron on track.
Watch as the rig tosses the 1,500 horsepower lump from side to side, reaching an almost-vertical state in some "turns".
- RELATEDWatch The First Review of The Bugatti ChironWith 1500 horsepower and more than 1100 lb-ft of torque, this is one monster that you have to see and hear to believe.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Top Gear's Chris Harris Go At It in a Bugatti ChironHarris to Chiron: "Just close your eyes and think of England."READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the First Bugatti Chiron Customer Cars Leave the FactoryThree lucky owners in Europe and the Middle East are taking delivery of Bugatti's newest hypercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Bugatti Chiron Blast Around the Streets of MonacoAnything with four turbos and 1,500 horsepower is bound to sound good, but the Chiron is something else altogetherREAD NOW
- RELATEDThe Bugatti Chiron Is Cristiano Ronaldo-Approved in This New VideoNow the soccer superstar just has to get a Bugatti Chiron for himself.READ NOW