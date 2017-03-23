Watch the $1.9 Million Lamborghini Centenario Hit the Road in Paris

Sad as it is to think about, many limited-edition hypercars rarely see the outside world. A good chunk of the world's population of six- and seven-figure speed machines spend most of their days secluded in climate-controlled garages, straying into the sunlight perhaps once or twice a year when the weather is perfect.

Luckily, the owner of this Lamborghini Centenario—one of just 20 such coupes in the world—seems to have no qualms about hauling his €1.75 million (when new) carbon fiber-bodied hypercar out for a spin around the streets of Paris, in spite of the cold, cloudy weather found there in March.

A YouTube car spotter who goes by the handle "Alexsmolik" caught what seems to be the first customer Centenario to be spotted in the wild roaming the roads of the French capital. Based on the license plate, the car seems to be from Qatar; the sextet of sixes, we're guessing, is a reference to the Six Articles of Faith of Islam, not a doubling-down on Satanic worship.