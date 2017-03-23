Watch the $1.9 Million Lamborghini Centenario Hit the Road in Paris
Pearlescent paint, blue accents, and an Italian flag livery give this Centenario some Parisian panache.
Sad as it is to think about, many limited-edition hypercars rarely see the outside world. A good chunk of the world's population of six- and seven-figure speed machines spend most of their days secluded in climate-controlled garages, straying into the sunlight perhaps once or twice a year when the weather is perfect.
Luckily, the owner of this Lamborghini Centenario—one of just 20 such coupes in the world—seems to have no qualms about hauling his €1.75 million (when new) carbon fiber-bodied hypercar out for a spin around the streets of Paris, in spite of the cold, cloudy weather found there in March.
A YouTube car spotter who goes by the handle "Alexsmolik" caught what seems to be the first customer Centenario to be spotted in the wild roaming the roads of the French capital. Based on the license plate, the car seems to be from Qatar; the sextet of sixes, we're guessing, is a reference to the Six Articles of Faith of Islam, not a doubling-down on Satanic worship.
A representative of the Goran Supercars YouTube account caught the same Centenario in Paris as well, spotting it before, during, and after an apparently well-earned car wash.
For what it's worth (which ain't much), we at The Drive would like to give a tip o' the hat to the owner of this Lamborghini for his choice of livery. A pearl white and matte black exterior with bright blue pinstriping and an Italian tricolor racing stripe sounds like a bit much...but it winds up looking just right on the anything-but-understated Centenario.
- RELATEDThe Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Is $2.3 Million of Beautiful AbsurdityAnd it may have just broken our brains.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Lamborghini Centenario Tear Up the Nardo RingThe extrovert's Lamborghini looks awfully good on the track.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Uses the Mustang to Recreate a Classic Chase Through Paris in Virtual RealityHang off the front of a new Ford Mustang as it claims Paris as its own for a VR version of C’etait un Rendez-Vous.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini on 'Ring Time Controversy: Why Would We Cheat?Spokesman says Huracan Performante debate just "one blogger's business model [of] paying for clicks."READ NOW
- RELATEDSpecial Edition Ferraris in Paris: The Five-Minute ExplainerThe company rolled out a series of bespoke models at the Paris Motor Show. Here's your abridged guide.READ NOW