Watch the $1.9 Million Lamborghini Centenario Hit the Road in Paris

Pearlescent paint, blue accents, and an Italian flag livery give this Centenario some Parisian panache. 

By Will Sabel Courtney
YouTube / alexsmolik
Will Sabel CourtneyView Will Sabel Courtney's Articles

Sad as it is to think about, many limited-edition hypercars rarely see the outside world. A good chunk of the world's population of six- and seven-figure speed machines spend most of their days secluded in climate-controlled garages, straying into the sunlight perhaps once or twice a year when the weather is perfect.

Luckily, the owner of this Lamborghini Centenario—one of just 20 such coupes in the world—seems to have no qualms about hauling his €1.75 million (when new) carbon fiber-bodied hypercar out for a spin around the streets of Paris, in spite of the cold, cloudy weather found there in March. 

A YouTube car spotter who goes by the handle "Alexsmolik" caught what seems to be the first customer Centenario to be spotted in the wild roaming the roads of the French capital. Based on the license plate, the car seems to be from Qatar; the sextet of sixes, we're guessing, is a reference to the Six Articles of Faith of Islam, not a doubling-down on Satanic worship. 

A representative of the Goran Supercars YouTube account caught the same Centenario in Paris as well, spotting it before, during, and after an apparently well-earned car wash. 

For what it's worth (which ain't much), we at The Drive would like to give a tip o' the hat to the owner of this Lamborghini for his choice of livery. A pearl white and matte black exterior with bright blue pinstriping and an Italian tricolor racing stripe sounds like a bit much...but it winds up looking just right on the anything-but-understated Centenario. 

MORE TO READ